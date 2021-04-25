HomeRadio One Exclusive

The Most Fabulous and Most Questionable Celebrity Fashions from The 2021 Oscars

Posted April 25, 2021

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards were very different unlike years past due to the pandemic.  They were held at Union Station in LA with a small crowd in attendance, the ones that couldn’t be there still dressed up and watched virtually.  The music this year wasn’t a full orchestra but modernized with Questlove as the DJ.

But one thing that remained the same as years past, and was the fabulous and questionable fashions from our favorite celebrities. From Halle Berry, to Zendaya, Laura Dern, Resse Witherspoon, and Viola Davis we saw some amazing and some questionable choices for this year’s award show.

 

 

1. Zendaya in Valentino

Zendaya in Valentino Source:Getty

2. Amanda Seyfried in Armani Prive

Amanda Seyfried in Armani Prive Source:Getty

3. Andra Day in Vera Wang

Andra Day in Vera Wang Source:Getty

4. Margot Robbie in Chanel

Margot Robbie in Chanel Source:Getty

5. Regina King in Louis Vuitton

Regina King in Louis Vuitton Source:Getty

6. Lakeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent

Lakeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent Source:Getty

7. Halle Berry in Dolce and Gabana

Halle Berry in Dolce and Gabana Source:Getty

8. Laura Dern in Oscar De La Renta

Laura Dern in Oscar De La Renta Source:Getty

9. Leslie Odom Jr in Brioni

Leslie Odom Jr in Brioni Source:Getty

10. Reese Witherspoon in Christian Dior

Reese Witherspoon in Christian Dior Source:Getty

11. Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti

Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti Source:Getty

12. Vanessa Kirby in Gucci

Vanessa Kirby in Gucci Source:Getty

13. Daniel Kaluuya in Bottega Veneta

Daniel Kaluuya in Bottega Veneta Source:Getty

14. Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen

Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen Source:Getty

15. Lil Real Howery in Zegna

Lil Real Howery in Zegna Source:Getty

16. Glenn Close in Armani Prive

Glenn Close in Armani Prive Source:Getty

17. HER in Dundas

HER in Dundas Source:Getty

18. Laverne Cox in Christian Siriano

