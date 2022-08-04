The Legend Of Satchmo: Louis Armstrong’s Life In Photos

There’s something about jazz.
If music is food for the soul, then jazz is the filet mignon of soul meals. And if you had to pick one musician to cook up something soulful and fulfilling, your first choice has to be Satchmo.
Louis Daniel Armstrong, aka Satchmo”, aka “Satch”, and sometimes known as “Pops,“ is arguably America’s greatest Jazz musician. The trumpeter and vocalist is one of the most influential creators to ever pick up an instrument and sing on a mic. For five decades Armstrong helped shape what we know as modern American jazz music.
His scratchy yet soothing voice was instantly recognizable and could make you feel like you were the only person in the room. But when he picked up the trumpet, it was like magic with every note. Armstrong had the unique ability to improvise his trumpet melodies with his lyrics in a way jazz hadn’t seen before. His musical abilities mixed with his charismatic stage presence made him one of the first Black entertainers to “cross over” to popular white audiences.
Born in New Orleans on August 4, 1901, Armstrong grew up in a poverty-stricken neighborhood known as ‘The Battlefield’ when the city was segregated. Like many Black children born in the ghetto, Armstrong was attracted to street life because it was his only outlet to make money. He dropped out of school at age 11 and joined a quartet of boys who sang in the streets for money. He was arrested at 12 for stealing his stepfather’s gun and shooting it in the air. At the age of 15, Louis Armstrong was a pimp until he was stabbed in the shoulder by one of his prostitutes. But throughout his childhood singing and playing music was always his escape.
He eventually was taught to play the trumpet by ear and began to play in brass bands on riverboats in New Orleans.
In 1922 he moved to Chicago and joined Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band, one of the most influential jazz bands in Chicago at the time. He eventually made enough money to quit his day jobs and concentrate solely on his craft.
In 1924 he moved to New York City during the Harlem Renaissance and began to inspire some of the most important people in Black History. Langston Hughes credited him as one of the most important musicians of the Harlem Renaissance. It was during this period that he earned the title of “The World’s Greatest Trumpet Player.”
Louis Armstrong would continue to dominate jazz for the next 40 years. Let’s take a look at his amazing life in the photos below…
1. Louis armstrong – 1959Source:Getty
Louis armstrong. 1959. (Photo by: Touring Club Italiano/Marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
2. Louis D Armstrong, Satchmo StatueSource:Getty
Louis D. Armstrong, Satchmo Statue, honoring the most famous American Musician of 20th Century, New Orleans, LA. (Photo by: Visions of America/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
3. The Ed Sullivan ShowSource:Getty
NEW YORK – JULY 15: Louis Armstrong performs on “The Ed Sullivan Show” on July 15, 1956. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
4. Louis Armstrong graffiti muralSource:Getty
NEW ORLEANS, LA – APRIL 24: A graffiti mural of Louis Armstrong wearing blue gloves and a face mask on the bell of the trumpet is displayed on Frenchmen Street on April 24, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. An artist has been painting plywood panels on shops and restaurants that remain closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
5. Louis Armstrong – 1959Source:Getty
LOUIS ARMSTRONG (1959). (Photo by Arthur Grimm/United Archives via Getty Images)
6. La PalomaSource:Getty
Paul Martin GABRIELE and LOUIS ARMSTRONG sing in a duet. (Photo by Arthur Grimm/United Archives via Getty Images)
7. Louis Armstrong’s Star, Hollywood Walk of FameSource:Getty
Louis Armstrong’s star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.
8. Louis Armstrong In ParisSource:Getty
Louis Armstrong, holding his trumpet, is greeted as he gets off the plane by conductor Aimé Barelli, in Paris, France on February 20, 1948. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
9. Louis Armstrong In ParisSource:Getty
Louis Armstrong is greeted as he disembarks from his plane by conductor Aimé Barelli, in Paris, France on February 20, 1948. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
10. Louis Armstrong In ParisSource:Getty
Louis Armstrong giving a speech after getting off the plane in Paris, France on February 20, 1948. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
11. The Edsel ShowSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 13: Entertainers (left to right) Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra, Rosemary Clooney and Bing Crosby perform on the CBS television network “The Edsel Show” sponsored by the Ford Motor Company. Hollywood, CA. Originally broadcast on October 13, 1957.
12. The Ed Sullivan ShowSource:Getty
NEW YORK – OCTOBER 4: Musician Louis Armstrong appears on the CBS television program, “The Ed Sullivan Show,” in New York, New York, on October 4, 1964. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
13. Louis Armstrong In NiceSource:Getty
US jazz player Louis Armstrong arrives at the Bourget airport, surrounded by cameramen in February 1948 to participate in the international jazz festival of Nice, the world’s first jazz festival. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
14. Anniversary of the death of Louis ArmstrongSource:Getty
15 June 2021, US, New York: An entrance to a playground named after Louis Armstrong. “Satchmo” died on 06.07.1971 – he is still considered one of the best trumpeters in jazz history. (to dpa portrait “Louis Armstrong: 50 years ago the “King of Jazz” died) Photo: Christina Horsten/dpa (Photo by Christina Horsten/picture alliance via Getty Images)
15. Trumpet Owned By Louis ArmstrongSource:Getty
This 1946 Henri Selmer B-flat custom-made and inscribed trumpet belonged to Louis Armstrong. Armstrong had been playing an earlier version of a Selmer trumpet since 1932. Even though he believed you could play the trumpet for a long time, he had the habit of playing his trumpets for approximately five years before he passed it on as a gift to a friend or colleague. In February 1946, Armstrong’s manager and close friend, Joe Glaser, wrote to Selmer Instrument Company and asked for a new trumpet custom-made for Armstrong’s use. Selmer agreed and presented him with this inscribed Selmer B-flat trumpet. This personally inscribed trumpet was made only for Armstrong and was not mass produced. Artist Henri Selmer Paris, Vincent Bach Corporation. (Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)
16. Film Still From ‘Cabin In The Sky’Source:Getty
Film still from ‘Cabin in the Sky’ features American jazz musician Louis Armstrong with actors Rex Ingram and Mantan Moreland, 1943. (Photo by John Kisch Archive/Getty Images)
17. Poster For ‘Cabin In The Sky’Source:Getty
Movie poster advertises ‘Cabin in the Sky,’ an all-black-cast musical starring Ethel Waters, Eddie ‘Rochester’ Anderson, Lena Horne, Rex Ingram, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, and the Hall Johnson Choir, 1943. (Photo by John Kisch Archive/Getty Images)
18. Louis Armstrong at New York jazz cabaretSource:Getty
American jazzman Louis Armstrong poses with his trumpet in his dressing room before a show in 1947 in a New York jazz cabaret. (Photo by Eric SCHWAB / AFP) (Photo by ERIC SCHWAB/AFP via Getty Images)
19. Louis Armstrong at New York jazz cabaretSource:Getty
People stand in front of a poster announcing a show of American trumpeter and jazzman Louis Armstrong, in 1947 in a New York jazz cabaret. (Photo by Eric SCHWAB / AFP) (Photo by ERIC SCHWAB/AFP via Getty Images)
20. Louis Armstrong at New York jazz cabaretSource:Getty
American jazzman Louis Armstrong stands on stage with US saxophonist Coleman Hawkins during a concert with his orchestra in 1947 in a New York jazz cabaret. (Photo by Eric SCHWAB / AFP) (Photo by ERIC SCHWAB/AFP via Getty Images)
21. Louis Armstrong at New York jazz cabaretSource:Getty
American jazzman Louis Armstrong salutes a disabled man after his concert in 1947 in a New York jazz cabaret. (Photo by Eric SCHWAB / AFP) (Photo by ERIC SCHWAB/AFP via Getty Images)
22. A Wonderful LifeSource:Getty
The coffin of jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong arrives at the Corona Congregational Church in Queens, New York City, USA, 9th July 1971. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
23. Peggy Lee Sings For SatchmoSource:Getty
American jazz singer Peggy Lee (1920 – 2002) arrives at the Corona Congregational Church in Queens, New York City, to sing at the funeral of jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong, USA, 9th July 1971. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
24. Goodbye PopsSource:Getty
Fans gather outside the Corona Congregational Church in Queens, New York City, during the funeral of jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong, USA, 9th July 1971. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
25. Louis Armstrong – 1947Source:Getty
Louis Armstrong, American Jazz Performer, half-length Portrait playing Trumpet, Harry Warnecke, Gus Schoenbaechler, 1947. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
26. Louis Armstrong – 1928Source:Getty
Louis Armstrong 1901-1971), American Jazz Performer, half-length Portrait with Trumpet, Woodward’s Studio, 1928. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
27. Portrait of Louis Armstrong – 1947Source:Getty
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
28. Portrait of Louis Armstrong, between 1938 and 1948Source:Getty
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, between 1938 and 1948. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
29. Portrait of Louis Armstrong, ca. Apr. 1947Source:Getty
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, ca. Apr. 1947. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
30. Portrait of Louis Armstrong, ca. Apr. 1947Source:Getty
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, ca. Apr. 1947. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
31. Louis Armstrong on the MendSource:Getty
Louis Armstrong helps his nurse wipe his brow as he lies in bed. With him are (left to right): a nun, his nurse, Ms. Vetterini; and Dr. Giovanni Coano. Armstrong, 59, was on the road to recovery after a second crisis of pneumonia. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
32. Louis Armstrong at Copenhagen airportSource:Getty
Flashing his famous smile, Louis Armstrong arrives at Copenhagen airport. Armstrong made a short stop before going on to Stockholm, Sweden, where he will hold his first concerts on his three-month tour of Europe. Fans throughout Europe have booked tickets to Armstrong’s performance, and it is believed that he will be playing to packed houses. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
33. Louis Armstrong in ChileSource:Getty
Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong goes Chilean in a big way, with poncho and sombrero, as he arrives from the United Sates to give jazz concerts. Armstrong whose trip is sponsored by the United States information series, is giving jazz concerts in connection with the world soccer championship tourney here. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
34. Louis Armstrong at the Grand HotelSource:Getty
Looking tired, Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong arrives at the Grand Hotel a few hours after leaving the hospital in Spoleto. Armstrong had an attack of pneumonia, a dangerous illness for the 59-year-old jazz trumpeter because 45 years of blowing his horn have swollen the tissues of his lungs. He is recovering well. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
35. The Ambassador of JazzSource:Getty
Poster promoting Louis Armstrong and Jazz in Beirut, Lebanon, and the Arab speaking world. Issued by the U.S. Information Agency. Bureau of Programs. Press and Publications Service. Publications Division. 1953-1978. Artist unknown, 1959 (Photo by Pierce Archive LLC/Buyenlarge via Getty Images)