It’s finally time for one of the best times of the year: the reunion special for this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac and per usual, the ladies put their very best feet forward to hash out all of their drama in style.
To kick the season off, the ladies donned red dresses for the show’s cast photos and kept that theme alive when the cast matched in monochromatic outfits once again for the reunion, but this time in eclectic shades of blue.
Each of the ladies opted for a different take on the blue look for the reunion, incorporating cut outs, lace, feathers, rhinestones and more into their monochromatic looks. And of course, each of the ladies did not come to play when it came to accessories, wearing their very best jewelry, shoes, hair styles and makeup looks for the highly anticipated reunion special.
Ashley, Candiace, Robyn, Gizelle, Mia, Wendy, Charisse, and even friend to the show Jacquline were all in attendance and certainly did not come to play with their stunning looks. Check out the jaw-dropping fashion below.
The Jaw-Dropping Looks From ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. CandiaceSource:Bravo
Candiace Dillard Bassett showed up in this gorgeous blue gown with feather detailing from Karen Sabag and matching blue pumps from Saint Laurent.
2. Gizelle BryantSource:Bravo
Gizelle Bryant opted for this curve hugging blue look with rhinestones throughout and a thigh high slit from Albina Dyla.
3. Ashley DarbySource:Bravo
Ashley Darby showed off her killer bod in this cut out blue look.
4. Dr. Wendy OsefoSource:Bravo
Dr. Wendy Osefo was everything in this shimmering blue look with slits on the side.
5. Charrisse Jackson-JordanSource:Bravo
Charrisse Jackson-Jordan kept it cute in this blue wrap dress.
6. Jacqueline BlakeSource:Bravo
Jacqueline Blake made her debut in this sparkling blue look.
7. Karen HugerSource:Bravo
Karen Huger gave us style goals in this elegant blue, custom made dress from Chasity Sereal.