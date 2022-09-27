HomeLocal

The Installation of Fayetteville State’s 12th Chancellor, Darrell T. Allison

Last weekend, Fayetteville State University celebrated the installation of Darrell T. Allison as their 12th Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer. The occasion was a night of music and laughter with appearances from KJ Scriven, Todd Galberth, and comedian (and Chancellor Allison’s brother) Rod Allison, known as “Rod of God.”

The Light’s Melissa Wade was there to join in the festivities! Check out some of the action below!

 

1. Chancellor Darrell T. Allison

Chancellor Darrell T. Allison Source:Radio One Raleigh

2. Melissa Wade

Melissa Wade Source:Radio One Raleigh

3. Todd Galberth

Todd Galberth Source:Radio One Raleigh

4. KJ Scriven

KJ Scriven Source:Radio One Raleigh

Installation of Darrell T. Allison as the 12th Chancellor and CEO of Fayetteville State University, September 25, 2022 fsu,fayetteville state university,darrell t. allison

5. Rod Allison a.k.a. “Rod of God”

Rod Allison a.k.a. "Rod of God" Source:Radio One Raleigh

6. Melissa Wade On Stage

Melissa Wade On Stage Source:Radio One Raleigh
