The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB’s Digital Cover!

Entertainment News
| 12.22.21
Dismiss
HomeEntertainment News

The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB’s Digital Cover!

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Sarah Jakes Roberts

Source: Brian K. Freeman Jr. / for HelloBeautiful


Sarah Jakes Roberts, pastor, best-selling author and entrepreneur graces our ‘Holiday’ issue cover wearing J. Bolin Couture. The Women Evolve founder and stylish orator for Christ opened up how she spends the holidays, her ministry, flamboyant fashion sense, and God’s anointing over her life in our cover story by Candice Marie Benbow.

“I want to be the woman who could have grabbed my attention when I was in church feeling like I was the only one who doesn’t get it.”

Cover Credits:

Managing Editor: @shamika_sanders

Cover Story: @CandiceBenbow

Talent: @sarahjakesroberts

Photographer: @bfreeperiod

MUA: @legallybeat

Hair: @nakiarachon

Wardrobe Stylist: @stylistjbolin

Creative Director: @jbthegawd

On-Site Producer: @thirdnsunset

Videographer: @basia_asiab

Production: @oraclemediallc

SVP: @alliemcgev


MORE FROM OUR HOLIDAY ISSUE:

The Evolution of Sarah Jakes Roberts: On Her Ministry, Her Style And God’s Anointing Over Her Life

5 Influencer Christmas Looks To Bring The Sparkle

Tips To Winterize Your Hair, By Celebrity Hairstylist Cynthia Meadow

HelloBeautiful’s Most Stylish Women Of The Year

Serve Soft Glam From Your Living Room With This Holiday Makeup Tutorial By Anika Kai

The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB’s Digital Cover!

The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB’s Digital Cover!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Sarah Jakes Roberts “Holiday’ Issue Cover

Sarah Jakes Roberts "Holiday' Issue Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Sarah Jakes Roberts wears J. Bolin Couture and The Fashion Shoeroom shoes on the digital cover of HelloBeautiful’s Holiday (December) cover. 

2. Sarah Jakes Roberts “Holiday’ Issue Cover

Sarah Jakes Roberts "Holiday' Issue Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Sarah Jakes Roberts wears J. Bolin Couture and The Fashion Shoeroom shoes on the digital cover of HelloBeautiful’s Holiday (December) cover. 

3. Sarah Jakes Roberts “Holiday’ Issue Cover

Sarah Jakes Roberts "Holiday' Issue Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Sarah Jakes Roberts wears J. Bolin Couture and The Fashion Shoeroom shoes on the digital cover of HelloBeautiful’s Holiday (December) cover. 

4. Sarah Jakes Roberts “Holiday’ Issue Cover

Sarah Jakes Roberts "Holiday' Issue Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Sarah Jakes Roberts wears J. Bolin Couture and The Fashion Shoeroom shoes on the digital cover of HelloBeautiful’s Holiday (December) cover. 

5. Sarah Jakes Roberts

Sarah Jakes Roberts Source:for HelloBeautiful

Sarah Jakes Roberts wears a two-piece leopard set by Masion Privèe PR in HelloBeautiful’s “Holiday” (December) cover photo shoot.

6. Sarah Jakes Roberts “Holiday’ Issue Cover

Sarah Jakes Roberts "Holiday' Issue Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful
Sarah Jakes Roberts wears a color block sweater by Zara, tulle skirt by The Ruby Fashion Library and earrings by Taylor Nikole in HelloBeautiful’s “Holiday” (December) cover photo shoot.
Latest
10 items

Will & Jada Vibes: Rumor Bubbling That Stephen…

 1 day ago
04.03.99
6 items

The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

Rick Ross Hits Deuces Midway Through 85 South…

 1 day ago
04.02.99

Report: DeVon Franklin Calls It Quits, Files For…

 2 days ago
02.14.99

Doja Cat Covers Rolling Stone’s January Issue In…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Beyonce sings the theme song for Mama Tina’s…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

The Evolution of Sarah Jakes Roberts: Her Ministry,…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Sanaa Lathan Shows Off A Butterfly-Clad Ponytail On…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Black Twitter Debates On Who Is Finer….Drake Or…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Lizzo’s Glowing Fresh Face Has Fans Wondering What…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Close