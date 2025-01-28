The Color Purple: Fat Joe Cooked Online For Fur Outfit At Knicks Game

Fat Joe Cooked Online For Fur Outfit At Knicks Game
Fat Joe is trending yet again for a fashion faux pas. He is getting absolutely cooked online for his purple fur coat and hat combination that he wore to a recent Knicks game. As spotted on HipHopDX Don Cartegena attended the New York Knicks versus the Sacramento Kings game at Madison Square Garden. As usual he was seated court side but his outfit left many questioning his style sense. Fat Joe was sporting a purple fur coat with a matching a Russian ushanka style hat to match. The official Knicks account shared a photo of him to X, formerly Twitter, and the outfit was met with slander, confusion and more. “He looks f*cking ridiculous,” one user wrote while another chimed in saying “Bro TRIPPIN”. The photo soon went viral and the Knicks account went on to post a different shot of Fat Joe with new caption that read “Moving in mauve” but that didn’t stop the jokes from coming his way. It seemed he brought the team a bit of good luck as the New York Knicks beat the Sacramento Kings 143-120. You can read some of the most hilarious responses to Fat Joe’s purple fur outfit below.
