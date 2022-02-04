HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

That's Not My Name: 13 Black Actors Who Are Forever Tied To Their Characters

Sometimes no matter how hard the actor tries, there will always be that one character that the culture will tie to that one actor with forever. In this case, typecasting isn’t always a bad thing, it’s a praise of their legacy performance in that specific role.

The most recent TikTok trend is only for celebrities and it’s showing the receipts of their hard work.  The viral trend began with actors revisiting all of the roles that they have been associated with over the British pop song “That’s Not My Name.” It starts off with sharing “the real them” with their real name and lists the names of characters they’ve played throughout their career. 

Actors like Kerry Washinton, Taraji P. Henson, and LL Cool J have jumped on the wave showing off their range in characters. Though celebrities hate to be known forever for that key role, here are 13 actors and actresses who will forever be that one character no matter how many roles they dive into.

1. Kerry Washington x Olivia Pope

Kerry Washington x Olivia Pope Source:Getty

Scandal series, 2012

2. Larenz Tate x O-Dogg

Menace II Society, 1993

3. LisaRaye x Diamond

The Players Club, 1998

4. Wesley Snipes x Nino Brown

New Jack City, 1991

5. Tichina Arnold & Tisha Campbell x Pam & Gina

Martin series, 1992

6. Taraji P. Henson x Yvette or Cookie

Taraji P. Henson x Yvette or Cookie Source:Getty

Yvette-Baby Boy, 2001 & Cookie- Empire series, 2015

7. Mike Epps x Day-Day

Next Friday, 2000

8. Omari Hardwick x Ghost

Power series, 2014

9. Alfonso Ribeiro x Carlton

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, 1990

10. Kadeem Hardison & Jasmine Guy x Dwayne Wayne & Whitley Gilbert

A Different World, 1987

11. Phylicia Rashad x Clair Huxtable

Phylicia Rashad x Clair Huxtable Source:Getty

The Cosby Show, 1984 

