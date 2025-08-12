10 Triangle Record Stores to Explore for National Vinyl Record Day

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

While we live in a digital world where we have hundreds of thousands of tunes at our fingertips, many music lovers still prefer the warm crackle of a needle against a record.

August 12 is National Vinyl Record Day and one way music lovers celebrate their love for their sound on wax is deep diving and sifting through bins to search for rare, vintage finds. Raleigh, Durham and several cities across the Triangle area have several record stores that are locally-owned, long-running or newcomers that’ll fulfill any collector’s needs.

So, for National Vinyl Record Day, we have compiled a list of local record shops across the Triangle area so you can celebrate today.

1. Hunky Dory A fusion of music and brew, Hunky Dory has several locations across the Triangle, including Cary, Raleigh and Durham. They have a wide collection of funk, hip-hop, rock, jazz and soul for every listening ear. Cary: 121 E Chatham St Ste. C, Raleigh: 1101 E Whitaker Mill Rd, Ste. 114 Durham: 718 9th Street 2. Record Krate Record Krate has locations in Raleigh and Wake Forest and provides an extensive variety of records in-store and online! Raleigh: 508 St. Marys St. Wake Forest: 208 S. White Street 3. The Fuzzy Needle Located in Durham at 1005 W. Chapel Hill Street, The Fuzzy Needle offers books, music with several diverse genres. Their home location is in Wilmington and recently expanded to the Bull City. 4. Broken Anchor Music & Media Located in Youngsville, Broken Anchor Music & Media is an indie music and bookstore that specializes in records, CDs, cassettes, books movies and more. Any music or analog girl in a digital world would love sifting through this shop. Location: 100 Holden Rd., Suite F 5. Sound Off Records & HiFi Located at 608 W South St. in downtown Raleigh, Sound Off Records & HiFi buys and sells records, turntables, amps and more. They also do repairs and are also pet-friendly! 6. Schoolkids Records Schoolkids Records is an independent record store and label based in NC with a location in Raleigh at 2237 Avent Ferry Rd. 7. Back-A-Round Records With a beautiful mural dedicated to the city with J. Cole painted alongside it, Back-A-Round Records sits right in the heart of Fayetteville on Market Square. This record store offers a wide variety of cassettes, CDs and records in various genres like soul, hip-hop, punk, indie and blues. 8. The Vinyl Destination With several locations, one at Trunkshow Raleigh at 1526 Wake Forest Road and The Cheshire Cat Antique Gallery— The Vinyl Destination focuses on pre-loved LPs, CDs, cassettes and stereo equipment. 9. Sorry State Records Located at 317 W Morgan St., Suite 105 in Raleigh, Sorry State Records has a wide collection of rock, punk and hip-hop. Located in downtown, it is the perfect place to stop into. 10. Carolina Soul Located in the Bull City at 117 E. Main St. and was once online only, Carolina Soul has expanded to a brick-and-mortar, offering a wide variety for every music lover from reggae, jazz, hip-hop and rock.