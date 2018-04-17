bell biv devoe , concert , Performances

Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At Women’s Empowerment!

Posted 2 hours ago

Jennifer Hall

Bell Biv Devoe still has it going on. Three of the founding members of New Edition hit the stage at Women’s Empowerment and brought the crowd to their feet.

See pictures of their performance here:

 

 

Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Bell Biv Devoe

23 photos Launch gallery

Photos