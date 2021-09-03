HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

#SoSoEngaged: Da Brat And Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Getting Married! [PHOTOS]

Posted 9 hours ago

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Da Brat and her now fiancé Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart are official!

On their WE tv reality show “Brat Loves Judy”, Judy surprised Brat with a “Coming To America” themed birthday party with family and friends where she decided to pop the question. There were guest performances from Keke Wyatt and Lil Mo on their special night.

SEE: The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 30 “Da Brat Loves Judy” 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Da Brat has recently been opening up more about her journey to opening up about her sexuality and how Judy has made it an experience worth it all.

“I met someone who made me feel fearless. She [Judy] has lived her life out loud, and I just felt like at this point, I’m so grown and my journey has been so strong that I have built a coat of armor against anything that anybody has to say about me. I have been gettin talked about for years, and I’m just like you know what, I’m happy. I want to be happy and I want to hold her hand in public. I want to kiss her in public. And she just made me feel like it was okay and oh my god, it was. It was the best thing that I’ve ever done. It feels like a weight is lifted, I just feel free.”

SEE: Da Brat Makes First Daytime Appearance Since Coming Out To Tell Her Story On ‘Tamron Hall’ 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

 

“She said YES …………. once she realized what was going on. We IZ fiancé’s #engaged,” Judy captioned a photo with Brat showing off her ring.

Congrats to these two and we’re excited to see them #SoSoEngaged! Check out their engagement moments below!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

#SoSoEngaged: Da Brat And Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Getting Married! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest

Lizzo’s Rose Quartz Nails Might Be The Next…

 11 hours ago
09.03.21

Certified: Drake Drops ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Featuring Travis…

 12 hours ago
09.03.21

Nicki Minaj Shares An Adorable Video Of Her…

 1 day ago
09.02.21

Vanessa Williams Dissects The Importance Of A Black…

 1 day ago
09.02.21

High School Suspends Its First Black Principal Over…

 1 day ago
09.02.21

One-Time New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mike Richards Loses His…

 1 day ago
09.02.21

Jay-Z’s Made In America 2021 Coming Soon, Here…

 1 day ago
09.02.21

Dennis Rodman’s Infamous 48-Hour Las Vegas Trip During…

 1 day ago
09.02.21

Keep Your Waist Snatched With Taraji P. Henson’s…

 2 days ago
09.01.21

Kenya Moore Is Twirling Her Way Into The…

 3 days ago
08.31.21
Close