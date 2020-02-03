CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Sistas Have Officially Added Travis Kelce To The White Bae List & We’re Here For It

Posted 23 hours ago

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty


If before yesterday’s Super Bowl LIV, you weren’t sure who Travis Kelce was, you sure do you know now.

The 30-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end shined at last night’s game catching six passes for 43 yards and scoring a must-needed touchdown with just six minutes left in the fourth quarter to help his team win their first championship ring in 50 years.

“The dynasty is just starting, baby,’’ Kelce declared in front of a group of reporters, USA Today noted. “It’s just starting. Motivated to do it again, for sure.’’

Here he is celebrating with ESPN:

But let’s be clear, Black women on social media weren’t just noticing his TD and moves on the field. Be clear: This WHITE MAN IN FINE!!!  He’s pretty much up there with Jack Kesy, who plays Roller on Claws.

Yes, we understand that Travis has a beautiful girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, who is a journalist (and a sista!), and we love them together!

 

…But, we also aren’t blind. That, and the last time I checked, there’s absolutely no harm in thirsting from afar.

So to celebrate all the white chocolate amazingness that Travis embodies, here are a bunch of sistas officially thirsting on Twitter and putting him on the “White Bae” list for good:

Sistas Have Officially Added Travis Kelce To The White Bae List & We’re Here For It  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Kanye West Discusses The Evils Of Music, Lil…
 2 hours ago
02.04.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 2 hours ago
02.04.20
Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Was Doing During The…
 2 hours ago
02.04.20
Eva’s Corner: Should People Be Allowed To Discipline…
 3 hours ago
02.04.20
‘Hair Love’ Director Matthew A. Cherry, Gabrielle Union…
 3 hours ago
02.04.20
Princess Love Gives Updates On Status Of Her…
 3 hours ago
02.04.20
Trump Scheduled To Visit NC On Friday
 4 hours ago
02.04.20
NCCU Pushes Through To Beat Norfolk State
 6 hours ago
02.04.20
11 items
Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is…
 23 hours ago
02.03.20
20 items
Sistas Have Officially Added Travis Kelce To The…
 23 hours ago
02.03.20
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
5 Real Life Black Heros We Should All…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
Behind The Scenes: Hulu Acquires Horror Satire By…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close