‘Sinners’ Gets New Trailer, Ryan Coogler Spills More Details On His Upcoming Vampire Flick Starring Michael B. Jordan

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

Sinners arrives in theaters on April 18 and stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, and Omar Miller.