‘Sinners’ Gets New Trailer, Ryan Coogler Spills More Details On His Upcoming Vampire Flick Starring Michael B. Jordan

'Sinners' Trailer Teases Vampires & Other Supernatural Threats
Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s upcoming movie Sinners is much more than a vampire flick. A new trailer for the highly anticipated film from the longtime collaborators has arrived, and it looks trippy. During a virtual conference for the trailer’s premiere, director Ryan Coogler gave more insight into his horror movie. Ahead of the film’s first trailer, the buzz around it portrayed it as a period vampire flick, but Coogler reveals that his movie is more than that. The Black Panther director revealed blood suckers are feasting on humans, but there are other supernatural elements at play. “The film is very genre-fluid,” Coogler explained. “It switches in and out of a lot of different genres. Yes, vampires are an element, but it’s not the only supernatural element in the movie. The film is about more than just that.” In the trailer, you can see some Hoodoo elements, mythical twins, and magic being channeled through music, which Coogler also says plays a big part in the film. We also see the film taking place in the Jim Crow Era South with Jordan and his twin brother, along with other Black folks partying while an ominous threat, vampiric white folks, comes to crash the party. The synopsis for the film reads: “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.” Coogler, best known for his Marvel Studios projects and Creed, spoke about making this horror film as a form of therapy for him. “I’m blessed to have found this medium that I can work out deep philosophical and existential questions that I may be struggling with while contributing to an art form that means so much to my family,” Coogler said. “Each film brings me closer to understanding myself and the world around me.” Sinners arrives in theaters on April 18 and stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, and Omar Miller. Fans are already excited about the film. You can see their reactions in the gallery below.
