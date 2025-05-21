Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reportedly Wins His First NBA MVP Award, Social Media Jumps In

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reportedly Wins First NBA MVP Award
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s season just got even better. After gliding through the postseason and easily defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the Western Conference Finals, he’s now won his first NBA MVP award. ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news that Gilgeous-Alexander beat out Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to win the award. Gilgeous-Alexander’s stock has steadily risen in recent years as he placed fifth in 2023 and was the runner-up in 2024 when Jokic won. The Thunder also beat the Jokic-led Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, though it did take seven games to accomplish. At just 26 years old, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged an impressive career-high of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game this season. His stats continue with him shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range, which is a career high. On the cusp of becoming a superstar despite being in a small market, he’s led the league’s youngest team through the postseason with a roster rounded out by Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, and Isaiah Hartenstein. Together, they had the league’s best record at 68-14 this season. For OKC, it’s only their third-ever MVP behind Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. It proves that the major bet of trading Paul George and a gang of picks for Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari in 2019 worked out. Matched with all the accolades he’s received over the last few seasons, like two first-team All-NBA nods, and becoming a three-time All-Star, means he’s eligible to collect a major four-year, bag in this offseason with a $294 million supermax, which when broken down yearly is the richest in league history at $73.3 million. See social media’s reaction to the announcement below.
