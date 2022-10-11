Sensuality Meets the Macabre In Purple Marble Circus’ “Haunting At The Pour House” Show

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Famed rap group Whodini once rapped that “the freaks come out at night.” Well, thankfully, that was definitely the case for local performance grouplatest offering.

To kick off the Halloween season, the group hosted its Haunting At The Pour House Circus Show to a sold-out crowd at Raleigh’s Pour House on Sunday night (October 9). It was a night of daring, envelope-pushing performances from a variety of genres. From burlesque and drag to contortionists and flow performances, and from jugglers and musicians to pole dancing and even performing on a bed of nails… needless to say it was a wild night of spooky entertainment.

Purple Marble Circus’ founder and performer Victoria Shockley expressed her excitement for the show and the city’s overall support for the arts. “We’re so grateful to have the venues in Raleigh that are available to host the arts and really promote the art scene here, and we’re really excited to keep doing shows and for people to keep coming and enjoying it.”

Now, of course, we can’t show you EVERYTHING that went down at Sunday’s event. (After all, it was a 21+ event for a reason!) However, we have featured some highlights to give you a glimpse of what Purple Marble Circus is capable of.

You can follow Purple Marble Circus on Facebook and Instagram to check out future events. They are also looking for new talent, so keep your eyes peeled for their talent search!

