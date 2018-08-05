See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1. When KUWTK premiered in 2007, the Kardashian/Jenner klan was still bright eyed and bushy tailed.

2. Kim Kardashian Kim was the only star when KUWTK debuted ten years ago, but that has drastically changed.

3. Back then, she was known as the girl from the sex tape and barely knew how to pose of the red carpet.

4. Kim’s Love Life At the time, Kim was head over heels in love with Reggie Bush. But that’s before she went on to date Miles Austin, marry and divorce Kris Humphries, and have 3 children with husband Kanye West.

6. Kim & Kourtney Kardashian before KUWTK debuted (2006)

7. Kourtney Kardashian Kourt was known as the big sister who could care less about celebrity life and being in the spot light.

8. But her tumultuous relationship with Scott Disick kept fans interested in her story.

9. 3 kids and 10 years later, hot mama Kourt is back outchea, getting her groove back.

10. You can catch her and her bf Yousef somewhere in the world, on a yacht. View this post on Instagram Ride with U 🌊 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

11. Khloe Kardashian Khlo’ Money has been the life of the party since the world was introduced to the Kardashian family.

12. We watched her fall in love and marry Lamar Odom within 30 days — and divorce him four years later

13. We also saw her try to get her mojo back with some of the hottest rappers and athletes in the game after a difficult divorce.

14. These days, the new mom is spending her days in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

16. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner (2007)

17. Kendall Jenner Kendall is the most private of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, but her glow up over the last 10 years speaks for itself.

18. Back in 2013, Kendall decided to take her love for modeling seriously and now she’s the most sought after supermodel in the game.

19. Kylie Jenner Kylie was known as the youngest child of the bunch and seemed far removed from all the glitz and glam of her older sisters.

20. But about six years into the show, the new mom proved that she had the potential to be the new star of the family.

21. After a tumultous relationship with Tyga, Kylie cut him loose and began dating Travis Scott. View this post on Instagram 🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 17, 2018 at 11:34am PDT The two now have a daughter together. Hey Stormi!

22. Rob Kardashian Rob Kardashian is the only boy of the K krew and they never let him forget it in the earlier episodes. His arguments with Kim about money and family support use to occur on a regular basis.

23. Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna After a four year battle with depression, Rob seemed to finally be in a good space in 2016 when he hooked up with Blac Chyna. But after the birth of their daughter Dream, things are still deeply strained between the former couple.

24. Kris Jenner Kris Jenner is the mastermind and momager behind all things Kardashian/Jenner and made sure that KUWTK had all the ingredients of hit show when it debuted in 2007. She made sure her children were her priority, which made then husband Bruce Jenner feel he was being neglected by the family.

25. Kris and Caitlyn Jenner Nearly eight years after the show premiered and about two years after Kris and Bruce divorced, Bruce made his transformation into Caitlyn — and his relationship with Kris fell completely apart.

26. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble These days, Kris and Cait barely speak , but she’s happy with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, who happens to be the same age as her daughter Kourtney.

27. Bruce Jenner When KUWTK debuted, Bruce Jenner was the patriarch of the family and the father to Kendall and Kylie. His relationship with Kris Jenner was always a topic of discussion, because it was portrayed that Kris was the boss and told Bruce what to do, when to do it and how.