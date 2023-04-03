Radio One Exclusive

Saweetie Final Four Performance at AT&T Discovery District

Published on April 3, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

I know that’s right! Take a peek inside the Super Saturday Concert for the NCAA Women’s Final Four weekend! Thousands gathered in Dallas, Texas at the ATT&T Discivery District to see the Icy Girl herself, Saweetie perform live! 97.9 The Beat’s DJ Poizon Ivy warmed us up with a fire set. See how it all went down!

 

Saweetie Final Four Performance at AT&T Discovery District  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at AT&T Discovery District April 31, 2023 performance,saweetie,final four weekend

2. Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at AT&T Discovery District April 31, 2023 performance,saweetie,final four weekend

3. Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at AT&T Discovery District April 31, 2023 performance,saweetie,final four weekend

4. Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at AT&T Discovery District April 31, 2023 performance,saweetie,final four weekend

5. Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at ATT&T Discovery District April 31, 2023 performance,saweetie,final four weekend

6. Swaeetie performance with fan @lauryKC

Swaeetie brings fan from crowd up to perform on stage with her! 

7. Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at ATT&T Discovery District April 31, 2023 performance,saweetie,final four weekend

8. Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at AT&T Discovery District April 31, 2023 performance,saweetie,final four weekend

9. Meet & Great Winner With Swaeetie!

The winner of the meet and great with Swaeetie.

St Jude 2023
Black Business Pages RAL
Close