Sabrina Elba’s 5 Recent Looks Prove She’s A Style Queen

Sabrina Elba

is our style muse. She is more than just a gorgeous model and the wife of the handsome actor Idris Elba. She’s a vibe and a fashion icon in the making. Everything this beauty wears is chic. Whether it’s a designer gown or a comfortable leisure suit, honey looks fly.

Some people do fashion, some people are fashion – and Elba is the latter. She takes style risks that make us swoon; whether the look is extravagant or minimal, it’s always classic. And in case you don’t follow Mrs. Elba on Instagram, we’ve taken the liberty to enlighten you about her style shenanigans. Below are five pictures that prove Sabrina Elba is a style queen.

