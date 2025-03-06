Listen Live
How Roy Ayers Influenced Hip-Hop & R&B's Soulful Sound

How Roy Ayers Influenced Hip-Hop & R&B's Soulful Sound Now And Forever

Published on March 6, 2025
Roy Ayers Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

  Roy Ayers, often hailed as the “Godfather of Neo-Soul,” stands as a towering figure in the worlds of jazz, funk, and soul. His pioneering work has not only influenced generations of musicians but also defined the art of sampling in modern music. Known for his vibrant rhythms and groovy melodies, Ayers created a musical language that effortlessly blends timeless craftsmanship with unprecedented innovation.
RELATED: Jazz Musician Roy Ayers Passes Away at 84 One of Ayers’ most iconic tracks, “Everybody Loves the Sunshine“, serves as a landmark in musical history. The smooth, sun-drenched melody has been sampled extensively by artists across genres, solidifying its place as one of the most celebrated songs in hip-hop and R&B. Mary J. Blige’s “My Life“, Common’s “Book of Life“, and Dr. Dre’s own rendition share a common thread, tracing their soulful foundations back to Ayers. The warmth of this track resonates universally, becoming a staple for artists using samples to evoke nostalgia and depth.

Ayers’ influence, however, stretches far beyond a single song. Tracks like “Searching” inspired both Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth and Erykah Badu, while the hypnotic groove of “Daylight” was revitalized in A Tribe Called Quest’s “Bonita Applebum”. Ayers’ work exemplifies the seamless fusion of jazz improvisation with funk’s infectious energy—a sound modern producers continuously turn to for inspiration.

His legacy lies in the way he bridged the gap between instrumental artistry and the beat-driven culture of hip-hop. By using vibraphones and innovative chord progressions, Ayers created a soulful palette that countless musicians have reimagined to suit their own art. Decades later, his music still enriches countless tracks, proving Roy Ayers to be not just a musician, but a timeless architect of sound.

1. "My Life" by Mary J. Blige

(samples “Everybody Loves the Sunshine”)

2. "My Life" by Dr. Dre

(also samples “Everybody Loves the Sunshine”)

3. "Searching" by Erykah Badu

(inspired by Roy Ayers’ “Searching”)

4. "Bonita Applebum" by A Tribe Called Quest

5. "Book of Life" by Common

(samples “Everybody Loves the Sunshine”)

6. "Get Money" by Junior M.A.F.I.A. feat. The Notorious B.I.G.

(samples “You Can’t Turn Me Away” by Sylvia Striplin, produced by Roy Ayers)

7. "Searching" by Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth

 (samples “Searching” by Roy Ayers)

8. "Watering My Plants" By Larry June

(inspired by Roy Ayers’ “Searching”)

9. Common, Pete Rock – When The Sun Shines Again ft. Bilal & Posdnuos

(samples “Everybody Loves the Sunshine”)

10. Mos Def – Brooklyn We Live in Brooklyn, Baby

(samples ” We Live in Brooklyn, Baby”)

11. "If You Stay" – Backstreet Boys

(samples “You Can’t Turn Me Away” by Sylvia Striplin, produced by Roy Ayers)

12. Common- Nag Champa (Afrodisac For The World)

(samples “Running Away” from Roy Ayers Ubiquity)

13. "Rolling Down My Face" By Amerie

(inspired by Roy Ayers’ “Searching”)

14. CyHi The Prynce – God Bless Your Heart

(inspired by Roy Ayers’ “Searching”)

15. Tyler, the Creator feat. Roy Ayers and Jaden Smith – Pothole

(Samples Ooh By Roy Ayers)

16. Kendrick Lamar – Celebration

(Samples ” Hummin’ by Roy Ayers Ubiquity)

17. Groove Is in the Heart Deee-Lite feat. Bootsy Collins and Q-Tip

Direct Sample of Multiple Elements – Love By Roy Ayers

18. Ari Lennox – Chocolate Pomegranate

Samples I Wanna Touch You Baby By Roy Ayers

