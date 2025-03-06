How Roy Ayers Influenced Hip-Hop & R&B's Soulful Sound
How Roy Ayers Influenced Hip-Hop & R&B's Soulful Sound Now And Forever
His legacy lies in the way he bridged the gap between instrumental artistry and the beat-driven culture of hip-hop. By using vibraphones and innovative chord progressions, Ayers created a soulful palette that countless musicians have reimagined to suit their own art. Decades later, his music still enriches countless tracks, proving Roy Ayers to be not just a musician, but a timeless architect of sound.
1. "My Life" by Mary J. Blige
(samples “Everybody Loves the Sunshine”)
2. "My Life" by Dr. Dre
(also samples “Everybody Loves the Sunshine”)
3. "Searching" by Erykah Badu
(inspired by Roy Ayers’ “Searching”)
4. "Bonita Applebum" by A Tribe Called Quest
5. "Book of Life" by Common
(samples “Everybody Loves the Sunshine”)
6. "Get Money" by Junior M.A.F.I.A. feat. The Notorious B.I.G.
(samples “You Can’t Turn Me Away” by Sylvia Striplin, produced by Roy Ayers)
7. "Searching" by Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
(samples “Searching” by Roy Ayers)
8. "Watering My Plants" By Larry June
(inspired by Roy Ayers’ “Searching”)
9. Common, Pete Rock – When The Sun Shines Again ft. Bilal & Posdnuos
(samples “Everybody Loves the Sunshine”)
10. Mos Def – Brooklyn We Live in Brooklyn, Baby
(samples ” We Live in Brooklyn, Baby”)
11. "If You Stay" – Backstreet Boys
(samples “You Can’t Turn Me Away” by Sylvia Striplin, produced by Roy Ayers)
12. Common- Nag Champa (Afrodisac For The World)
(samples “Running Away” from Roy Ayers Ubiquity)
13. "Rolling Down My Face" By Amerie
(inspired by Roy Ayers’ “Searching”)
14. CyHi The Prynce – God Bless Your Heart
(inspired by Roy Ayers’ “Searching”)
15. Tyler, the Creator feat. Roy Ayers and Jaden Smith – Pothole
(Samples Ooh By Roy Ayers)
16. Kendrick Lamar – Celebration
(Samples ” Hummin’ by Roy Ayers Ubiquity)
17. Groove Is in the Heart Deee-Lite feat. Bootsy Collins and Q-Tip
Direct Sample of Multiple Elements – Love By Roy Ayers
18. Ari Lennox – Chocolate Pomegranate
Samples I Wanna Touch You Baby By Roy Ayers
