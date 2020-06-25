CLOSE
#RIP To The King Of Pop: 13 Michael Jackson Songs That Will Put You In A Good Mood!

Posted 14 hours ago

Hailing from Gary, Indiana, the King of Pop made his way into our hearts as the lead singer of The Jackson 5 in 1964 at only five years old. Michael Jackson would grow up to leave a legacy far beyond his years with not only unforgettable hits but also his movie role in The Wiz that is embedded in history.

June 25, 2020, marks the 11-year anniversary of his untimely death and the world has not forgotten about his contributions to pop culture. His undeniable talent and charismatic character will forever be lived on as one of the greatest icons of this era.

To remember the time, here are 13 MJ classic hits that are guaranteed to put you in a good mood!

1. P.Y.T

2. Butterflies

3. Rock With You

4. Off The Wall

5. I Can’t Help It

6. Remember The Times

7. You Rock My World

8. Human Nature

9. Love Never Felt So Good

10. Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)

11. The Way You Make Me Feel

12. Blame It On the Boogie

13. Lady In My Life

