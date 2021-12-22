HomeEntertainment News

Rick Ross Hits Deuces Midway Through 85 South Comedy Show #LeaveLikeRossChallenge

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Revolt Summit

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Rick Ross is currently basking in the glow of his recently released studio album Richer Than I Ever Been and is on the requisite press runs required of musical artists these days. While sitting down with the 85 South Comedy Show team, Rozay dipped midway through the interview after claiming he needed to use the bathroom, sparking a mini-challenge of sorts.

Sitting down with hosts DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller & Chico Bean, Ross seemed to be having a good time with the crew but over a half-hour in, the Biggest Bawse decided he had enough. After telling the hosts he needed to step into the bathroom to take off his jacket, the hosts realized swiftly that Ross was out the door.

A look at Ross’ social media doesn’t give away any clues for the sudden split from the podcast, but the hosts had some fun and even invented a #LeaveLikeRossChallenge that bubbled online for a bit.

Check out the interview and keep scrolling to see some of the challenge tweets.

Photo: Getty

Rick Ross Hits Deuces Midway Through 85 South Comedy Show #LeaveLikeRossChallenge  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
10 items

Will & Jada Vibes: Rumor Bubbling That Stephen…

 1 day ago
04.03.99
6 items

The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

Rick Ross Hits Deuces Midway Through 85 South…

 1 day ago
04.02.99

Report: DeVon Franklin Calls It Quits, Files For…

 2 days ago
02.14.99

Doja Cat Covers Rolling Stone’s January Issue In…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Beyonce sings the theme song for Mama Tina’s…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

The Evolution of Sarah Jakes Roberts: Her Ministry,…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Sanaa Lathan Shows Off A Butterfly-Clad Ponytail On…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Black Twitter Debates On Who Is Finer….Drake Or…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Lizzo’s Glowing Fresh Face Has Fans Wondering What…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Close