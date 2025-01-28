25 Pics of Rick Ross’ First Baby Mama: Meet Lastonia “Stoni” Leviston

Lastonia Leviston, better known as Stoni, has been making headlines amid her recent resurgence in front of the camera.

The founder of Instatique , a Miami-based fashion boutique, is also the first baby mama of the “biggest boss.” Stoni shares a 22-year-old daughter, Toie Roberts, with her ex, rapper Rick Ross—who proudly refers to herself as “the most levelheaded” among his children’s mothers, according to Tudum.

In 2009, Stoni was caught in the crossfire of a longstanding feud between 50 Cent and Rick Ross, when what seemed to have started as a lighthearted back-and-forth escalated.

50 Cent leaked a 13-minute sex tape of Stoni and her then-boyfriend (who sold the tape to 50). To make matters worse, 50 Cent even narrated the video.

Stoni filed a lawsuit against the New York rapper and won in 2015. The suit reportedly led to 50’s bankruptcy filing.

Though $5 million was secured, her reputation in the industry was forever blemished.

Now, she’s focused on her role as cast member on Netflix’s new original reality series W.A.G.s to Riches, building her “fashion empire,” and reclaiming her narrative—and fans are her for it!

Let’s take a look at Stoni through the years…

