Reports Allege Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Was Murdered At Age 35

Posted April 6, 2020

Black History Month Giphy

MBK's R&B Live Featuring Chico and El DeBarge - November 10, 2003

Darell, El and Chico DeBarge during MBK’s R&B Live Featuring Chico and El DeBarge – November 10, 2003 at B.B. King in New York City (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Getty)


Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Dontae Anderson-DeBarge, son of singer Chico DeBarge, was stabbed to death in Los Angeles at the age of 35 years old.

According to a statement by the Los Angeles Police Department obtained by eurweb.com:

Per Sgt. Fisher, Van Nuys Area Watch Commander, a homicide occurred at the above location. The victim (M/B/35 yrs) was found with multiple stab wounds.  He was pronounced deceased at the scene by LAFD.  There is no suspect information.  The victim is homeless.  It is unknown if it is gang-related.”

There are no suspects being reported at this time, however the murder is being investigated.

Dontae is the son of Andrea Bordenave and Chico DeBarge. The couple shares other children: Chicoco, Emmanuelle, Cheyanne and Abrielle.

Chico DeBarge is a singer most notable for his ’80s hit “Talk to Me” as well as being the younger brother of the group DeBarge, a recording group composed of several members of the DeBarge family.

We will be keeping the members of the DeBarge family uplifted in our prayers.

6. Photos of Dontae Anderson-DeBarge from his Facebook Account

