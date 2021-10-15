Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

What does the red flag emoji mean!?

We’re sure at this point, you’ve seen a lot of memes trending with red flags or people writing captions, comments using the red flag emoji on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok. If it’s one thing social media does, it’s that it creates trends and it only takes one person to to kick off a trend before it goes viral.

So what does the red flag emoji mean? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Here’s the red flag explained.

The red flag is an emoji used to create a warning or signal a problem. Many times you’ve heard the term red flag in regards to a person giving a warning about things to look out for when dating someone or the initial encounter of meeting a someone. The trending emoji of the red flag is just that. Social media is using the red flag to signal people on what to look out or be on the alert for.

As a trend, users of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram people began sharing their own creative versions of red flag memes, bad dating scenarios or things you hear from a guy or girl and what it actually means.

Check it out!

Twitter Red Flag 🚩 Trend Goes Viral: Bad Dating Warning Signs! was originally published on wrnbhd2.com