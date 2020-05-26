CLOSE
Quarantine Edition: Celebrity Memorial Day Weekend Photos

Posted May 26, 2020

Many of us got to enjoy a nice extended weekend for Memorial Day. All of us (well most of us) have still been staying home in quarantine during the pandemic. Nonetheless, we have attempted to make the best out of it! Some of your favorite celebrities got the chance to kick there feet up, soak up in a big pool, and spend quality time with the family. We also have some thirst traps from Toni Braxton and Ayesha Curry that are a MUST SEE!

Check out the full recap of your favorite celebrity Memorial Day Weekend, Quarantine edition!

 

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

💚🧩🔫🐸🦖☘️

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to summer 2020

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

☀️💋 @fashionnova

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Bucket lo like f*%# it tho🥤

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine photoshoots be like....🤍

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

12.

13.

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

Took me long enough. 📷 @stephencurry30

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

Might change your life

A post shared by Nashe if ur Nasty (@tinashenow) on

18.

19.

20.

