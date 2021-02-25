CLOSE
QAnon KKKaren Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Full Anti-Trans, Twitter Calls Foul

Posted 15 hours ago

Black History Month Giphy

WASHINGTON, DC February 3, 2021: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene,

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Marjorie Taylor Greene very well could be the most unsavory elected official since the former failure of President Donald Trump and his disastrous four-year stint of Hell on Earth. The Georgia congresswoman, who has embraced the zany conspiracy theories of QAnon and the like, is catching proper criticism on Twitter.

To give some context, Congresswoman Greene’s missive was a retort to a video tweet from Illinois Congresswoman Marie Newman where she wrote in the caption, “Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil.’ Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”

In a petty retort, Rep. Greene also shared a video of her gleefully putting up a message that mocks her congressional counterpart that read, “There are TWO genders: Male & Female. Trust The Science!”

“Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called “Equality” Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door,” read the caption to Greene’s video tweet, which we won’t dignify by sharing.

Rep. Newman is the mother of a transgender daughter so the Equality Act is a cause near and dear to her and others across the nation. There has been some reaction from some of Newman’s colleagues, including fellow Illinois Congress member Rep. Sean Casten, who called Greene’s act “sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel.”

Indeed it was.

Adding to this essential act of hate, a blistering CNN report states that a close ally of Greene’s was among the crazed domestic terrorists who unleashed their misguided and dangerous rage during the raid of the U.S. Capitol.

On Twitter, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is getting dragged artfully as she should and we’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

