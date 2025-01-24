Power Book III: Raising Kanan Returns March 7
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 Premiere Announcement & First-Look Photos
Synopsis:
In the riveting fourth season, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive. Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. In season four, whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death.For those who missed the Raising Kanan train, Starz also announced that the show’s complete first season will be available for free sampling on the STARZ app and participating OTT streaming and on-demand platforms from January 31 through February 28. Consider us hyped. You can see the first-look photos in the gallery below.
