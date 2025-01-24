Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 Premiere Announcement & First-Look Photos

Starz made the announcement along with some new photos showing our favorite returning character and some new players who will be making their Power debuts when season 4 of Raising Kanan arrives.

Kanan

London Brown as “Marvin Thomas,” Malcolm Mays as “Lou-Lou Thomas,” and Hailey Kilgore as “Jukebox.”

Synopsis:

Season 4 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan has a premiere date and some new first-look photos that give us a small taste of what to expect when the popular Power spinoff series returns.Mark your calendars; we are returning to Southside, Jamaica Queens, when Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns on March 7.Season 4 will see Pardison Fontaine as “B-Rilla” and Chris Redd as “Early Tyler,” joining series regulars Patina Miller as drug queenpin “Raquel Thomas,” MeKai Curtis as “Stark,” Joey Bada$$ as “Unique,” and Tony Danza as Italian mobster “Stefano Marchetti.”Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods are back as “Snaps and Pops,”Season 3 left viewers clutching their pearls as they learned the fate of Unique, who was believed to be dead at the hands of his brother, Ronni (Grantham Coleman), and that’s where things will pick up in season 4.

In the riveting fourth season, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive. Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. In season four, whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death.

For those who missed the Raising Kanan train, Starz also announced that the show’s complete first season will be available for free sampling on the STARZ app and participating OTT streaming and on-demand platforms from January 31 through February 28.

Consider us hyped. You can see the first-look photos in the gallery below.