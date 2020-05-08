CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

PHOTOS: Tania Williams And Lori Harvey Hanging Out By The Pool!

Posted 18 hours ago

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net


Fabolous’ step-daughter Taina Williams and Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey were spotted poolside at a mini Cinco De Mayo/birthday party for Taina. Hot girl summer came in full effect when they started taking hitting the flicks.

 

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Check out the photos below!

 

Related: Lori Harvey In The Shower Reeling In The Ultimate Thirst Trap

Related: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos]

 

 

PHOTOS: Tania Williams And Lori Harvey Hanging Out By The Pool!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Better together 👯‍♀️

A post shared by Amaya Colon (@amayacolonn) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Gals💕

A post shared by Asia Carter (@thai_princess) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Swear they passed us, they doing to much 🤩

A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Brown Skin Girls 👑

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

🌴🌴🌴

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

flavors🤎

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

LA Winter💧

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

Latest
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 8
Roy Of Siegfried & Roy Dead At 75…
 5 hours ago
05.08.20
News Reporter Cameron Ridle Speaks On Indianapolis Police…
 11 hours ago
05.08.20
Front Page News: Donald Trump’s Valet Tested Positive…
 11 hours ago
05.08.20
9 Ways To Recharge Your Mind While In…
 13 hours ago
05.08.20
McDonald’s Employee Shot After Telling Customer To Wear…
 15 hours ago
05.08.20
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…
 16 hours ago
05.08.20
Princess Love Has Officially Filed For Divorce From…
 17 hours ago
05.08.20
Lamplighters African Dance
Check Out This Online African Dance Class From…
 17 hours ago
05.08.20
HBO Insecure Block Party
Yvonne Orji Of “Insecure” Is Taking Her Comedy…
 17 hours ago
05.08.20
10 items
PHOTOS: Tania Williams And Lori Harvey Hanging Out…
 18 hours ago
05.08.20
Russell Simmons Defends Dating Kimora Lee Simmons As…
 18 hours ago
05.08.20
JoJo Talks ‘Good To Know’, Her Addictive Personality,…
 19 hours ago
05.08.20
Kandi Opens Up About Past & Future Plastic…
 19 hours ago
05.08.20
Sephora Launches Project Care to Send Thank-You Kits…
 19 hours ago
05.08.20
Close