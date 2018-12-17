2019 , cooking , patti labelle

Patti LaBelle Celebrating #WomenInMusic

Posted December 17, 2018

1.

Remembering Nancy Wilson upon the announcement her passing.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6. Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 – Inside

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 19: Patti LaBelle performs onstage during Angel Ball 2015 hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,hosting,new york city,headshot,performance,smiling,international landmark,patti labelle,gabrielle’s angel foundation for cancer research,angel ball,cipriani – wall street,2015

