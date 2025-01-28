“Patriots” Are Big Mad About Anthony Mackie Saying Captain America Shouldn’t Represent America

Love Foxy 107.1-104.3? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

So, a

movie where the lead says that ‘America’ isn’t necessarily one of the things that Cap should represent,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

“Captain America 2 and 3 were about Captain America directly going against the US government because they made poor choices based on incomplete information. He’s not a propaganda-spewing mouthpiece and is in fact the direct opposite. So yeah

Anthony

Mackie

Anthony Mackie Touched On What It Means To Be Playing A Black Captain America

Mackie also discussed being a Black Captain America, which he says is vital for both Black and White children to see.

To remind y’all, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is chilling with Peggy Carter, and Anthony Mackie is Captain America. Now that’s established, some folks are losing their sh*t after the actor spoke about what the fictional superhero means to him.During a promotional event for the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World, which will see Mackie’s Sam Wilson return as Cap, wield the shield, fight over Adamantium, and take on Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk, the actor was asked, “What does Captain America represent to you today as a superhero?”“For me, Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations,” Mackie said.“It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable.” He continued, “This is kinda like an aspect of a dream coming true.”The clip has since gone viral, drawing plenty of reactions from people who feel butt hurt about his comments and who honestly need to go outside and touch some grass. “Others quickly remind those upset about Mackie’s comments that Captain America in the films routinely went against the US Government and the poor choices they made in the movie.Exactly.“I feel like it’s just as important for black kids to see a black Captain America as it is for white kids … Growing up one of my favorite superheroes was green … it wasn’t about race or anything … It was about him being a good guy trying to do the right thing” “it’s very important for kids of all races to be able to watch something and have someone to look up to no matter what they look like, and see that that package comes with a good human being as opposed to what they’ve been perceived as by everyone else” Honestly, nothing Mackie said is worth the big fuss, but you know people need to be mad about something. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.