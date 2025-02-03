Our Favorite Moments From The 2025 Grammys Features Kendrick Lamar’s Canadian Tuxedo, Beyoncé’s Major Win & Doechii’s Acceptance Speech

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

1. Kendrick Lamar Wins Record Of The Year In True West Coast Style K.Dot took home Record of the Year for his explosive track “Not Like Us,” cementing its status as the ultimate anthem. The Compton rapper made a statement not just with his win but also with his outfit, rocking a Canadian tuxedo (a full denim ensemble) that perfectly embodied West Coast cool. While also throwing a little shade at Drake, who the record took a jab at. As he accepted his award, he reflected on the song’s impact, thanking his city and fans for riding with him through every era of his career.

2. Beyoncé Finally Wins Album of the Year After multiple snubs over the years, Beyoncé finally claimed Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. The critically acclaimed star makes history once again. The win came for her critically acclaimed project, which blended country, soul, and dance in a way only Queen Bey could. As she accepted the award, the crowd erupted into a standing ovation, recognizing the long-overdue honor. “This moment is for every artist who dares to create without limits,” she said, visibly emotional.

3. Doechii Becomes the Third Woman to Win Best Rap Album Doechii made history as the third woman ever to win Best Rap Album, following in the footsteps of Lauryn Hill and Cardi B. Her powerful speech was a celebration of women in hip-hop, as she dedicated the win to the next generation of female rappers breaking barriers. “This is for every girl who was told she couldn’t rap,” she said, holding back tears.

4. Quincy Jones’ Decade-Spanning Tribute Stuns With Janelle Monáe, Cynthia Erivo & More One of the night’s most breathtaking moments came during the Quincy Jones tribute, honoring his unparalleled contributions to music. The segment featured Janelle Monáe and Cynthia Erivo, who delivered stunning performances of Jones’ classics, from “Human Nature” to “We Are the World.” The tribute was a fitting homage to a true legend.

5. Jaden & Willow Smith’s Red Carpet Artistry Siblings Jaden and Willow Smith turned the red carpet into a runway with their avant-garde looks. Jaden sported an asymmetrical sculptural suit, while Willow channeled high-fashion surrealism with a flowing, abstract gown. Their bold fashion choices sparked online discussions, spotlighting the Smiths as a creative force in every space.

6. Sabrina Carpenter’s Flashy Flask Moment Goes Viral Pop star Sabrina Carpenter had one of the most talked-about moments of the night when she casually pulled out a sparkly gold flask mid-show. The hilarious and glamorous move instantly went viral, with fans dubbing her the “queen of keeping it real.”