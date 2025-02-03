Listen Live
Our Favorite Moments From The 2025 Grammys

Our Favorite Moments From The 2025 Grammys Features Kendrick Lamar’s Canadian Tuxedo, Beyoncé’s Major Win & Doechii’s Acceptance Speech

Published on February 3, 2025
67th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The 2025 Grammy Awards delivered everything music fans could hope for. Between show-stopping performances, history-making wins, and viral fashion moments, there were a lot of memories made. Check out our favorite moments from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.
From Kendrick Lamar accepting his big win for “Not Like Us” in a Canadian Tuxedo to Beyoncé finally getting her long-overdue flowers, we have the best moments from music’s biggest night.

Fans haven’t stopped talking about Doechii becoming the third woman to ever win Best Rap Album at the Grammys. We loved that the awards ceremony was more than its usual glitz and glam as this year’s Grammys benefitted those affected by the LA wildfires. It was also a great moment to pay homage to the late, great Quincy Jones with a decade-spanning tribute featuring some of today’s brightest talents. The 2025 Grammys delivered an entertaining ceremony, historic wins and fashion moments that made it one of the most iconic shows in recent years.

Check out our favorite moments below:

1. Kendrick Lamar Wins Record Of The Year In True West Coast Style

K.Dot took home Record of the Year for his explosive track “Not Like Us,” cementing its status as the ultimate anthem. The Compton rapper made a statement not just with his win but also with his outfit, rocking a Canadian tuxedo (a full denim ensemble) that perfectly embodied West Coast cool. While also throwing a little shade at Drake, who the record took a jab at. As he accepted his award, he reflected on the song’s impact, thanking his city and fans for riding with him through every era of his career.

2. Beyoncé Finally Wins Album of the Year

After multiple snubs over the years, Beyoncé finally claimed Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. The critically acclaimed star makes history once again. The win came for her critically acclaimed project, which blended country, soul, and dance in a way only Queen Bey could. As she accepted the award, the crowd erupted into a standing ovation, recognizing the long-overdue honor.

“This moment is for every artist who dares to create without limits,” she said, visibly emotional.

3. Doechii Becomes the Third Woman to Win Best Rap Album

Doechii made history as the third woman ever to win Best Rap Album, following in the footsteps of Lauryn Hill and Cardi B. Her powerful speech was a celebration of women in hip-hop, as she dedicated the win to the next generation of female rappers breaking barriers.

“This is for every girl who was told she couldn’t rap,” she said, holding back tears.

4. Quincy Jones’ Decade-Spanning Tribute Stuns With Janelle Monáe, Cynthia Erivo & More

One of the night’s most breathtaking moments came during the Quincy Jones tribute, honoring his unparalleled contributions to music. The segment featured Janelle Monáe and Cynthia Erivo, who delivered stunning performances of Jones’ classics, from “Human Nature” to “We Are the World.”

The tribute was a fitting homage to a true legend.

5. Jaden & Willow Smith’s Red Carpet Artistry

Siblings Jaden and Willow Smith turned the red carpet into a runway with their avant-garde looks. Jaden sported an asymmetrical sculptural suit, while Willow channeled high-fashion surrealism with a flowing, abstract gown. Their bold fashion choices sparked online discussions, spotlighting the Smiths as a creative force in every space.

6. Sabrina Carpenter’s Flashy Flask Moment Goes Viral

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter had one of the most talked-about moments of the night when she casually pulled out a sparkly gold flask mid-show. The hilarious and glamorous move instantly went viral, with fans dubbing her the “queen of keeping it real.”

7. Oop, Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori's Red Carpet Style

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, arrived on the red carpet with a moment that made us all go, “Oooop.” Instead of a traditional gown and Black tux, the couple sported black and nude.  

Our Favorite Moments From The 2025 Grammys Features Kendrick Lamar’s Canadian Tuxedo, Beyoncé’s Major Win & Doechii’s Acceptance Speech was originally published on globalgrind.com

