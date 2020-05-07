CLOSE
Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Posted May 7, 2020

reopening ohio plan + phases

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital


Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths.

Close