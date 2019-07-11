CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Odell Beckham Jr. Cut Off His Blonde Curls & The Internet Got Pregnant

Posted July 11, 2019

The 2019 ESPYs - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Odell Beckham Jr. been fine, but this latest haircut has ladies ready to risk it all for the former Giants wide receiver. Beckham, who was surprisingly traded to the Cleveland Browns at the end of the season, debuted his new do at the ESPYS Wednesday night sending his name straight to the top of Twitter’s trending list and panties scattered all over the Internet. Gone are Beckham’s blonde curls and the ladies of #BlackTwitter desperately need the water boy.

Half of the tweets are about his interesting Prada jacket, vest combo of a girl scout cookie uniform while the other half of the tweets are from women salivating like Pavlov’s dogs. Keep scrolling for the latter.

Odell Beckham Jr. Cut Off His Blonde Curls & The Internet Got Pregnant was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband…
 18 hours ago
07.23.19
0 item
Crossing Over: Remember These Keith Sweat Hip-Hop Collaborations
 18 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 19 hours ago
07.23.19
Thoughts? Odell Beckham Jr. Had This To Say…
 19 hours ago
07.23.19
Bow Wow Insults His Very Married Ex Ciara:…
 19 hours ago
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 21 hours ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 22 hours ago
07.23.19
Tom Joyner One More Time
Tom Joyner Vows To Always Help HBCUs
 2 days ago
07.22.19
ECU Responds To Negative Feedback From Trump Rally
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali To As ‘Blade’ In New Marvel…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Atlanta Area Waffle…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Coco Coitus: This Sex Tip Has Gone Viral,…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close