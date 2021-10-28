Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nia Long has been the leading lady in all our lives since the ’90s. This year, October 30th marks her 51st birthday. She continues to show us that she is still our star.

Long’s acting career started in 1991 when she starred as Brandi in the hood’s classic Boyz n the Hood. From there she played Whoopi Goldberg’s daughter as Zora in Made In America. She went from Friday to Big Momma’s House, we even rooted for her and Will Smith as she played Lisa in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

Her resume is impeccable and this mother of two continues to work. I’d just want to know what sis drinks or what her skin regime is every night. It’s plenty of people probably praying their 51 looks the same. She’s the example of black not cracking.

11 Times Nia Long Proves That Black Doesn’t Crack was originally published on hiphopnc.com