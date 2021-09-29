Never Say Never: Idris Elba Still A Fan-Favorite To Play 007 As Search For Next ‘James Bond’ Begins In 2022

It’s been a few good years since Idris Elba first became the top choice amongst fans as the actor to officially become the first Black James Bond in the highly-popular 007 espionage film franchise.
Being that the role has been occupied by Daniel Craig for the past 15 years, along with a long line of solely white actors since the character’s film debut in 1962, it goes without saying that the world is hoping for some much-needed diversity for everyone’s favorite spy.
Craig’s time as Bond ends in a just a couple of weeks with the upcoming release of No Time To Die, and with perfect timing Elba’s name came resurfacing as a top choice for replacement.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Hope for Idris to soon suit up with a shaken (not stirred!) martini on the side came in the form of franchise producer Barbara Broccoli. As Deadline reports, she admitted on BBC Radio 4’s Today to being “in denial” about Craig’s split after five films, but confirms that the search for his replacement will begin next year, saying, “We want Daniel to have his time of celebration,” and adding, “Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”
It took that one short statement for the Elba fans to come out in droves on social media, getting his name trending off the simple fact that many people still want to see him in the iconic role.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Although some deemed Idris Elba to be “too old” to play James Bond, with 31-year-old Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page also being mentioned as a possible Black leading man, Elba ended up having the masses on his side for the most part based off what we peeped on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets below to see what we mean:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
1. How much louder do I have to scream IDRIS ELBA!
How much louder do I have to scream IDRIS ELBA! https://t.co/3Siqq6dClq
— Trisha Hershberger (@thatgrltrish) September 27, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @thatgrltrish
2. It doesn’t get any sexier than this. Put Idris Elba in an Ozwald Boateng tuxedo, give him a gun, a shaken not stirred martini , and a classic Aston Martin and let’s go!
It doesn’t get any sexier than this. Put Idris Elba in an Ozwald Boateng tuxedo, give him a gun, a shaken not stirred martini , and a classic Aston Martin and let’s go! pic.twitter.com/AzoxSOd6Io
— Tessa (@CurtessaJacques) September 27, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @CurtessaJacques
3. For the record, there are no age, race, or gender requirements for a 007 agent; now cast IDRIS ELBA!!!!!
For the record, there are no age, race, or gender requirements for a 007 agent; now cast IDRIS ELBA!!!!!
— Heyoka (@HeyokaEmpath01) September 28, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @HeyokaEmpath01
4. if idris elba is bond then we defiantly need Samuel L Jackson as Q why ? imagine a pissed off Q played by jackson berating 007 for destroying another gadget/car that he spent months making “motherf*cker, i spent months getting that car right and you trashed in seconds”
if idris elba is bond then we defiantly need Samuel L Jackson as Q
why ?
imagine a pissed off Q played by jackson berating 007 for destroying another gadget/car that he spent months making
"motherf*cker, i spent months getting that car right and you trashed in seconds" pic.twitter.com/EP1aVbkEVj
— SI-FI (@MISTER_SIFI) September 27, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @MISTER_SIFI
5. The people calling Idris Elba “too old” to be Bond (or anything else for that matter) need to remove themselves from my timeline.
The people calling Idris Elba "too old" to be Bond (or anything else for that matter) need to remove themselves from my timeline. pic.twitter.com/WkQH4rsc2z
— Fangirling&LovingIt – Ashley Stubbs Stan Account (@fannibalistic) September 27, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @fannibalistic
6. The reason Idris Elba is trending? Again speculation he could be next James Bond. I would love that Idris would bring the cool, the CHARM and the sexy back to Bond, who once was the coolest icon on the planet (before impostor Daniel Craig turned 007 into a mute stupid bouncer)
The reason Idris Elba is trending?
Again speculation he could be next James Bond. I would love that
Idris would bring the cool, the CHARM and the sexy back to Bond, who once was the coolest icon on the planet
(before impostor Daniel Craig turned 007 into a mute stupid bouncer) pic.twitter.com/PtIOtJFIvg
— Tomi Ahonen Has Been De-ratted (@tomiahonen) September 28, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @tomiahonen
7. I know y’all not on this internet saying Idris Elba is too old to play James Bond
I know y’all not on this internet saying Idris Elba is too old to play James Bond pic.twitter.com/hTSGOX2Y30
— Jasmine (@_JasForShort) September 28, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @_JasForShort
8. Someone who makes James Bond movies ask me! Zany face YES! This man should be the next Bond. Why? Same reason as past Bond’s, BECAUSE: Idris Elba is SMOKIN’HOT! SMOKIN’HOT!
Someone who makes James Bond movies ask me!
YES! This man should be the next Bond. Why?
Same reason as past Bond's, BECAUSE: Idris Elba is SMOKIN'HOT! SMOKIN'HOT!
— Casey McIvor (@CaseyThunderMug) September 28, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @CaseyThunderMug
9. Idris Elba should be the new James Bond
Idris Elba should be the new James Bond pic.twitter.com/nvDzDpF0Q8
— Jacob 0 (@Combatwacky) September 28, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @Combatwacky
10. Just give Idris Elba the damn role #JamesBond
Just give Idris Elba the damn role#JamesBond pic.twitter.com/Zjt9Y6sXB5
— S A V I O R (@Saviorsai) September 28, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @Saviorsai
Never Say Never: Idris Elba Still A Fan-Favorite To Play 007 As Search For Next ‘James Bond’ Begins In 2022 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. How much louder do I have to scream IDRIS ELBA!
via @thatgrltrish
2. It doesn’t get any sexier than this. Put Idris Elba in an Ozwald Boateng tuxedo, give him a gun, a shaken not stirred martini , and a classic Aston Martin and let’s go!
via @CurtessaJacques
3. For the record, there are no age, race, or gender requirements for a 007 agent; now cast IDRIS ELBA!!!!!
via @HeyokaEmpath01
4. if idris elba is bond then we defiantly need Samuel L Jackson as Q why ? imagine a pissed off Q played by jackson berating 007 for destroying another gadget/car that he spent months making “motherf*cker, i spent months getting that car right and you trashed in seconds”
via @MISTER_SIFI
5. The people calling Idris Elba “too old” to be Bond (or anything else for that matter) need to remove themselves from my timeline.
via @fannibalistic
6. The reason Idris Elba is trending? Again speculation he could be next James Bond. I would love that Idris would bring the cool, the CHARM and the sexy back to Bond, who once was the coolest icon on the planet (before impostor Daniel Craig turned 007 into a mute stupid bouncer)
via @tomiahonen
7. I know y’all not on this internet saying Idris Elba is too old to play James Bond
via @_JasForShort
8. Someone who makes James Bond movies ask me! Zany face YES! This man should be the next Bond. Why? Same reason as past Bond’s, BECAUSE: Idris Elba is SMOKIN’HOT! SMOKIN’HOT!
via @CaseyThunderMug
9. Idris Elba should be the new James Bond
via @Combatwacky
10. Just give Idris Elba the damn role #JamesBond
via @Saviorsai