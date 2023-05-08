Naturi Naughton-Lewis Is A Golden Goddess At Her ATL Baby Shower

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

January 2023 HB cover girlis slaying herso much, she needed two showers to show up and show out The newlywed, who said “I Do” in a gorgeous wedding ceremony last year, is glowing and gearing up for baby number two — her first with husband. The power couple were all smiles at their ATL shower, April 29, where Naturi shined in a metallic gown. Naturi and Two’s celebrity friends were in attendance. Kandi and Todd Burruss, Nicole Beharie, Shamea Morton, Teyonah Parris, and Danielle Brooks.

“We are so grateful for the love and support of our family and friends who came together to celebrate the arrival of our baby,” said the expectant parents.

Held at the Loft at Apt 4B, guests were treated to delicious food and drinks served by Southern Kulture in Atlanta. The royal blue and gold theme was fit for royalty.

“Today, we felt surrounded by pure joy and love, and we cannot thank everyone enough for making our day so special!” The Lewises added.

See more photos of their lovely shower, below:

