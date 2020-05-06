CLOSE
Nas Daughter Destiny Jones Is STUNNING! [Photos]

Posted 18 hours ago

Nas In Concert - Honolulu, HI

Source: Suzi Pratt / Getty


Nassir the great or in other words Nas has been a goat on the mic for years. Nas has paved the way for MC’s that are great entertainers and even better fathers. Daughter, Destiny Jones is now 25 years old and is beautiful! Time is indeed flying! In fact it feels like yesterday when Nas dropped his track ‘Me & You‘ dedicated to his daughter Destiny.

 

Check out photos of Nas stunning daughter Destiny Jones below!

