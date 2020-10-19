Georgia Republican, Senator David Perdue is facing heat from social media users and Kamala Harris supporters after he purposely mispronounced the vice-presidential candidate’s name.

At the Trump rally, Perdue referred to Harris as “Ka-MAL-a (sic), Ka-MAL-a or Kamala, Kamala, Ka-mala, -mala, -mala, I don’t know, whatever,” and in response received laughter from the crowd.

#MyNameIs Trends After Georgia Republican Senator Purposely Mispronounces Kamala Harris’ Name was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com