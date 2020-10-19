CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

#MyNameIs Trends After Georgia Republican Senator Purposely Mispronounces Kamala Harris’ Name

Posted 8 hours ago

Georgia Republican, Senator David Perdue is facing heat from social media users and Kamala Harris supporters after he purposely mispronounced the vice-presidential candidate’s name.

At the Trump rally, Perdue referred to Harris as “Ka-MAL-a (sic), Ka-MAL-a or Kamala, Kamala, Ka-mala, -mala, -mala, I don’t know, whatever,” and in response received laughter from the crowd. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A spokeswoman from Perdue’s campaign defended the candidate and made a statement to CNN.

“Senator Perdue simply mispronounced Senator Harris’ name, and he didn’t mean anything by it,” said Casey Black. “He was making an argument against the radical socialist agenda that she and her endorsed candidate Jon Ossoff are pushing.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In her 2019 memoir, “The Truths We Hold,” Kamala says her name is pronounced “‘comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark.”

“First, my name is pronounced ‘comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark. It means ‘lotus flower,’ which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture. A lotus grows underwater, its flower rising above the surface while its roots are planted firmly in the river bottom.”

After the disrespect, #MyNameIs started to trend in support of Harris and others started to share the meaning of their names as well. Read some reactions below.

#MyNameIs Trends After Georgia Republican Senator Purposely Mispronounces Kamala Harris’ Name  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
Hot Spot: Kanye West Claps Back At Issa…
 6 hours ago
10.19.20
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Files Probate Petition As Actor…
 7 hours ago
10.19.20
Radio One Indy Voter Registration Drive
Everything You Need To Know About Early Voting…Including…
 7 hours ago
10.19.20
9 items
#MyNameIs Trends After Georgia Republican Senator Purposely Mispronounces…
 8 hours ago
10.19.20
Ryan Henry Admits To Sleeping With His Best…
 9 hours ago
10.19.20
Fetty Wap Remembers His Younger Brother After Fatal…
 10 hours ago
10.19.20
University of Missouri President Resigns As Protests Grow over Racism
Colleges Are Waiving Fees…But You Need To Act…
 2 days ago
10.17.20
Model Jessica White Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
10 items
Sean “Diddy” Combs Launches Political Party With Aims…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Hot Spot: Here’s What Brat Said About Ice…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Joe Biden Beats Comrade Donald Trump In Early…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
7 items
7 Black Beauty Brands You Need To Shop…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Kelly Rowland x JustFab Campaign
Pregnant And Gettin’ It: Kelly Rowland Is Now…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had A Baby Boy:…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Close