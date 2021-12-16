Music Producer Flow La Movie Among 9 Dead In Dominican Republic Plane Crash

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Music producer, his partner, and their 4-year-old son died in a plane crash in a small jet bound for Florida Wednesday (Dec. 15) evening. The Puerto Rican producers worked alongside several songs for the likes of Bad Bunny , Ozuna, J Balvin , and more.

Flow La Movie, birth name Jose Angel Hernandez, was traveling with his partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia and their son Jayden from Isabela International Airport and had trouble 15 minutes into the flight. In an attempt to make an emergency landing, the plane landed at nearby Las Americas International Airport.

According to ABC News, the other passengers were Kellyan Hernández Pena, 21, two teenagers, and crew members Luis Alberto Eljuri and Víctor Emilio Herrera. Other reports state that Veronica Estrella, 26, was a crew member but the plane’s aviation company named her as a passenger.

In a statement, Helidosa writes, “For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and sorrow. We stand in solidarity with the affected families that, along with us, are going through a difficult time.”

According to Billboard, Flow La Movie notched a number of hits including “Te Boté” featuring Nio García, Darell, and Casper Mágico. A remix of the track featured American artist Nicky Jam and Puerto Rican artists Bad Bunny and Ozuna. Flow also produced Nio Garcia’s “AM” and “La Jeepeta.” Flow La Movie also charted himself as an artist with tracks such as “Travesuras” bubbling on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

On Twitter, reactions from fans of Flow La Movie and the artists he worked with shared their condolences. We’ve gathered a handful of those reactions.

Flow La Movie was 38.

