Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Morris Chesnut Looks TF Good On His Recent 'Watson' Press Tour

Morris Chestnut Looks TF Good On His Recent ‘Watson’ Press Tour

Published on January 24, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Morris Chesnut Sure Can Wear A Suit - Can't He?

Source: getty / Getty

For as long as I can remember, Morris Lamont Chestnut has been fine. No, not just fine—but FOO-IIINE. When it comes to melting hearts and leaving us gasping for air, few men have done it as long—or as effortlessly—as Morris.
The beloved actor has been chocolate eye candy for years, and his TV and film moments speak for themselves. Sure, he’s charmed us with his acting chops, but let’s not pretend his looks and swag also didn’t make us swoon. RELATED: 8 Pictures Of Morris Chesnut We Love, Because At 55 He Is Still Fine

Morris Chesnut has been melting hearts for as long as we can remember

Eighties babies remember Morris from Boyz N The Hood.  The film introduced us to him with his signature low-top fade and “I’m from around the way” charm. He was everybody’s imaginary boyfriend and ultimate crush. Then came The Best Man, The Brothers, Two Can Play That Game, Like Mike, and a guest spot on Living Single that made us all collectively pay attention. Remember that episode when Maxine, Synclaire, Khadijah, and Regine fought over his character? That was us if we were in their shoes—every time he hit the screen.

We can’t mention Morris without his better half, Pam Byse

Now, we can’t talk about Morris’s fine-ness without a nod to the real MVP, his wife of 30 years, Pam Byse. Forget Ciara’s prayer—what was Pam’s? Their love is a masterclass in Black excellence. Though they keep it private, the couple has no problem slaying a red carpet together. Further, Morris speaks highly of his significant other and of their bond.
Paramount Golden Globe Nominee Celebration

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

In a recent interview on CBS Mornings, he said: “One of the main things is we have ultimate respect for each other. We never say anything we can’t take back, and we’ve been very blessed to grow together.”

Morris Chesnut looks ‘TF good’ on his most recent press tour

Fast forward to today, Morris looks TF good. He is aging like a fine bottle of wine. Whether promoting Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt or CBS’s Watson, he’s serving grown-man energy at every turn. The salt-and-pepper beard, the soulful eyes, the undeniable confidence—this man has fully embraced his distinguished era, and it’s giving everything.
Cast of CBS' WATSON Visits the Empire State Building

Source: John Nacion / Getty

And when it comes to style, no one wears a suit like Morris Chestnut. His secret formula includes rich colors, luxurious fabrics, and impeccable tailoring. Working with stylist J. Bolin, the actor has elevated his sophisticated style to another level. At 56, he’s still proving he’s a fan favorite – and heartthrob – for generations – no wonder we’re obsessed. Keep scrolling for pictures of Morris’ recent press tour suit slays.

1. We're not mad about plaid.

Morris gave us a sophisticated, coordinated look while interviewing with Stephen Colbert. For the late night appearance, he chose a burgundy and blue plaid fitted suit with brown shoes and a long black car coat.

2. Morris Chesnut looks TF good.

Morris is currently on tour for his new TV series, Watson. As he bounces from show to show, the actor shows off his sexy smile and his trendy style. From his well tailored caramel suit to his rockstar green leather ensemble, Morris looks TF good. Trust us: Click through every slide in this IG carousel.

3. Morris Chesnut shows his style versatility.

Was there a transition in this video or not? We can’t tell because the way Morris is looking at the camera is mesmerizing. 

4. We need more videos of Morris, his wife Pam, and a GlamBot.

Pam and Morris don’t always hit up red carpets together, but when they do, they slay! Watch this fun video to see the couple work the red carpet and pose for the Entertainment Tonight GlamBot. It’s just so must fine-ness in slow motion!

5. Morris Chesnut serves up courtside couture.

There’s nothing we love more than a celebrity courtside moment. See Morris looking cool, calm, and collected while enjoying an NBA match up in NYC. We are loving his choice of subtle style from his black car coat to his Louis Vuitton scarf. 

Morris Chestnut Looks TF Good On His Recent ‘Watson’ Press Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close