Morris Chesnut Looks TF Good On His Recent 'Watson' Press Tour
Morris Chestnut Looks TF Good On His Recent ‘Watson’ Press Tour
Morris Chesnut has been melting hearts for as long as we can remember
We can’t mention Morris without his better half, Pam ByseNow, we can’t talk about Morris’s fine-ness without a nod to the real MVP, his wife of 30 years, Pam Byse. Forget Ciara’s prayer—what was Pam’s? Their love is a masterclass in Black excellence. Though they keep it private, the couple has no problem slaying a red carpet together. Further, Morris speaks highly of his significant other and of their bond. In a recent interview on CBS Mornings, he said: “One of the main things is we have ultimate respect for each other. We never say anything we can’t take back, and we’ve been very blessed to grow together.”
Morris Chesnut looks ‘TF good’ on his most recent press tourFast forward to today, Morris looks TF good. He is aging like a fine bottle of wine. Whether promoting Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt or CBS’s Watson, he’s serving grown-man energy at every turn. The salt-and-pepper beard, the soulful eyes, the undeniable confidence—this man has fully embraced his distinguished era, and it’s giving everything. And when it comes to style, no one wears a suit like Morris Chestnut. His secret formula includes rich colors, luxurious fabrics, and impeccable tailoring. Working with stylist J. Bolin, the actor has elevated his sophisticated style to another level. At 56, he’s still proving he’s a fan favorite – and heartthrob – for generations – no wonder we’re obsessed. Keep scrolling for pictures of Morris’ recent press tour suit slays.
1. We're not mad about plaid.
Morris gave us a sophisticated, coordinated look while interviewing with Stephen Colbert. For the late night appearance, he chose a burgundy and blue plaid fitted suit with brown shoes and a long black car coat.
2. Morris Chesnut looks TF good.
Morris is currently on tour for his new TV series, Watson. As he bounces from show to show, the actor shows off his sexy smile and his trendy style. From his well tailored caramel suit to his rockstar green leather ensemble, Morris looks TF good. Trust us: Click through every slide in this IG carousel.
3. Morris Chesnut shows his style versatility.
Was there a transition in this video or not? We can’t tell because the way Morris is looking at the camera is mesmerizing.
4. We need more videos of Morris, his wife Pam, and a GlamBot.
Pam and Morris don’t always hit up red carpets together, but when they do, they slay! Watch this fun video to see the couple work the red carpet and pose for the Entertainment Tonight GlamBot. It’s just so must fine-ness in slow motion!
5. Morris Chesnut serves up courtside couture.
There’s nothing we love more than a celebrity courtside moment. See Morris looking cool, calm, and collected while enjoying an NBA match up in NYC. We are loving his choice of subtle style from his black car coat to his Louis Vuitton scarf.
Morris Chestnut Looks TF Good On His Recent ‘Watson’ Press Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com