andjoined forces with clinicians and peer recovery specialists for the fifth annual MLK Community Day event on January 21, 2019.

This year the focus was “Mind Your Mind” how to overcome issues of domestic violence, bullying, abandonment, neglect, drug/alcohol addiction, molestation, slavery or incarceration.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The event took place at the Trinity Family Life Center and the community came out in force.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

In case you missed it. See pictures from the event here:

MLK Community Day 2019 — “Mind Your Mind” [PHOTOS] was originally published on kissrichmond.com