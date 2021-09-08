HomeEntertainment News

50 Cent Takes Low Road With Instagram Jab At Michael K. Williams, Twitter Reacts

Posted 17 hours ago

50 Cent at New Sugar Factory

If “taking things too far” was a meme, it’d probably feature a photo of one Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The Queens rapper and mogul took what many agreed was an insensitive swipe at the expense of recently deceased actor Michael K. Williams and Twitter isn’t feeling the G-Unit honcho at the moment.

50 Cent, 46, took to Instagram in a now-deleted post to make mention of the celebrated actor who made his name in series such as The Wire and Boardwalk Empire among several other series.

“Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. R.I.P Michael K. Williams,” read 50 Cent’s caption of a New York Post obituary piece reporting on the passing of Williams, who was found dead in his New York apartment on Labor Day (September 6).

Fans have noted that a rift between Fif and Williams began back in 2018 when the rapper came forth with claims that music executive James Rosemond Jr. AKA Jimmy Henchman suffered an attack in prison. Williams addressed the rumor saying that the attack never happened, but the actor’s alignment with Rosemond apparently stuck with 50 Cent over the years.

Williams, 54, made his name in the world of dance and joined troupes that worked with George Michael and Madonna among others after working a series of odd jobs and began acting in 1995. Williams made his mark in the world of television as the fearsome but just Omar Little on HBO’s hit series The Wire, and he also made a star turn as Albert “Chalky” White in the network’s Boardwalk Empire.

