HomeEntertainment News

Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


Seems like Chris Brown could possibly be adding to his family with a third baby!

Reports speculate that Chris Brown will soon father a third child to his ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown

Diamond Brown is currently pregnant and due any day now. Ex-girlfriend Diamond has posted several pregnancy pics but has not revealed whether Chris Brown is the father or not. The two have reportedly been involved since 2019.

It’s safe to also say that, in the event Chris Brown is indeed the father, that all of his baby mom’s resemble each other and Karrueche.

Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos]

Without further ado, meet Chris Brown’s third alleged baby mom and ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown:

RELATED: Chris Brown is Allegedly Expecting Third Child

RELATED: Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos]

RELATED: Happy Birthday Royalty! The Most Adorable Photos Of Chris Brown’s Baby Girl!

Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Latest

Teyana Taylor Teams Up With Darling Hair Extensions…

 3 hours ago
04.28.95

LL Cool J Honored With His Own Statue…

 5 hours ago
02.21.95

Stevie J Was Kicked Off A Flight In…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Coachella Removes Travis Scott From 2022 Festival

 6 hours ago
01.01.70
19 items

Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Black Don’t Crack: Angela Bassett’s Age Stumps Comedians…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

New Edition Announces “The Culture Tour” With Charlie…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Express Yourself: Madonna Calls Out 50 Cent For…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Communities Across Kentucky Come Together To Lend A…

 18 hours ago
01.01.70

Chris Brown is Allegedly Expecting Third Child

 24 hours ago
01.01.70
Close