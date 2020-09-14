Tyler Lepley is no newcomer, but his latest role in Star’z hit show P-Valley has his name on the tip of the tongue of every women who watches. Lepley plays Diamond — the sexy, soft-mannered security guard at the club.
MUST SEE: The Black Beauties On ‘P-Valley’ Are Hair Goals AF
He has eyes for Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton) and their steamy scenes give us some much-needed TV romance. Though Diamond and Mississippi never actually hooked up (to our knowledge), watching Diamond protect Mississippi from a far has us swooning. We can just feel a heroic scene followed by scorching hot sex coming.
(If you watch P-Valley you know the sex scenes are spicy!)
Lepley is the perfect actor to embody Diamond’s powerful and understated presence. He might be sweet, but he’s quick to check any customer who might get out of line. We stan a Black king who knows how to protect a Black queen. Lepley is half Jamaican and half Italian and was discovered in a boxing gym making him the perfect pick to embody Diamond’s tough and swaggy persona.
Here’s 10 times Tyler Lepley was a fine ass gem:
#MCM: We’re Dating ‘P-Valley’ Star Tyler Lepley, He Just Doesn’t Know It Yet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Premiere Of Lionsgate’s “Jigsaw” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 25: Actor Tyler Lepley attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s’ ‘Jigsaw’ at ArcLight Hollywood on October 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,waist up,portrait,actor,california,hollywood – california,lions gate films,arclight cinemas – hollywood,premiere event
2. Premiere Of Lionsgate’s “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” – Red CarpetSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 16: Tyler Lepley arrives at the premiere of Lionsgate’s “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on October 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,film industry,blue,california,city of los angeles,casual clothing,film premiere,shoe,red carpet event,jeans,t-shirt,leather,blazer – jacket,wristwatch,lions gate films,white shoe,blue blazer,leather shoe,pocket square,white jeans,round neckline,white color,light blue,boo 2 a madea halloween,premiere event,loafer
3. ICM Partners Pre-Emmy BrunchSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CA – SEPTEMBER 16: Actor Tyler Lepley attend the ICM Partners Pre-Emmy Brunch on September 16, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ICM Partners) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,actor,california,santa monica,brunch
4. Premiere Of Lionsgate’s “Boo! A Madea Halloween” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 17: Actor Tyler Lepley attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s’ ‘Boo! A Madea Halloween’ at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on October 17, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,actor,film industry,california,hollywood – california,film premiere,red carpet event,lions gate films,boo a madea halloween,cinerama dome – hollywood,premiere event
5. SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations With “Ringside”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 23: Actor Tyler Lepley attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations With “Ringside” at SAG-AFTRA Foundation on August 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,actor,california,city of los angeles,talking,sag-aftra,ringside
6. TV One’s 2016 TCA Critic’s Tour – ArrivalsSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 01: Actor Tyler Lepley attends TV One’s 2016 TCA Critic’s Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 1, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,actor,television show,california,the beverly hilton hotel,critic,television critics association awards,beverly hills – california
7. 46th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One – Red CarpetSource:Getty
PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Actor Tyler Lepley attends the 46th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,actor,california,award,red carpet event,pasadena – california,naacp image awards,pasadena civic auditorium,2015
8. GQ And Z Zegna Celebration Event Hosted By Nick Jonas – ArrivalsSource:Getty
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 05: Actor Tyler Lepley attends the Z Zegna & GQ celebration of the new Z Zegna hosted by Nick Jonas at Philymack, Inc. on February 5, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,looking at camera,portrait,actor,california,west hollywood,new,three quarter length,z zegna,2015,nick jonas
9. Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ “Ride Along” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 13: Actor Tyler Lepley arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ “Ride Along” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 13, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,actor,california,hollywood – california,film premiere,mann theaters,universal pictures,ride along – film,tcl chinese theatre
10. Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club” – Los Angeles PremiereSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 10: Actor Tyler Lepley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club’ held on March 10, 2014 at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic) vertical,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,arrival,portrait,actor,california,city of los angeles,hollywood – california,film premiere,the single moms club,cinerama dome – hollywood,premiere event
11. Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “Baggage Claim” – Red CarpetSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 25: Actor Tyler Lepley attends the premiere of Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “Baggage Claim” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on September 25, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,actor,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,la live,regal entertainment group,fox searchlight pictures,baggage claim,premiere event
12. Summer Of OWN Essence Fest Cocktail PartySource:Getty
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 06: Tyler Lepley (The Haves and The Have Nots) attend the Summer OF OWN Essence Fest Cocktail Party at Legacy Kitchen on July 6, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Peter Forest/Getty Images for OWN) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,usa,cocktail,new orleans,gulf coast states,summer,entertainment event,louisiana,kitchen