The 17-time Grammy Award nominee, R&B artist Brain McKnight is showing us that he has aged gracefully over the years.

Rocking his salt and pepper beard, Brain reminds us that he is still our Man Crush Monday in his new single “Nobody”. The seasoned singer is now working on his 20th studio album titled “Exodus” which he says will be his final album.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Nobody” is about his wife Leilani and the visuals in the video are personal footage from their wedding in 2017.

“It’s about the incredible love we share as have been all the songs I’ve written since we’ve been together. ’Nobody’ is perfect for right now at a time when real true love seems to be missing in music and in most aspects of society. It’s the best song I’ve written in a long time.”

Even though Brian is off the market, we can still admire his looks over the years.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

#MCM: Brian McKnight Is Aging Like Fine Wine [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com