Maybachs, Chains And Signs: Yung Miami And Diddy’s Cutest PDA Moments

While Diddy and Yung Miami are both single, their public display of affection says otherwise. Ever since Yung Miami declared she and the Revolt mogul were going together “real bad,” we’ve witnessed their relationship blossom before our eyes, even if they say they’re just having fun. In Diddy and Yung Miami’s case, “fun” includes expensive gifts and grand gestures.
“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” Yung Miami recently told XXL. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”
The Caresha, Please host, elaborated on their situationship, adding,
He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”
Yung Miami and Diddy continue to make headlines over their romance and various parties linked to respective individuals. Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent’s child, was recently linked to Diddy. Internet sleuths connected Joy to Diddy after she posted a video at his concert. Whatever the case, there are two parties involved who seem to know exactly what’s going on and that’s Yung Miami and Diddy.
1. Diddy Socks
Yung Miami gave us something to talk about when she wore nothing but a thong and a pair of socks with Diddy’s face on it.
2. Maybach Me
Diddy and Yung Miami might not be together, but they’re dating and Diddy keeps his Shawty Wap in the finest. He gifted her a white Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
3. Go Papi
Yung Miami went viral when she held up a sign that read “Go Papi” at the BET Awards, where he was being honored. While Diddy didn’t thank Caresha during his acceptance speech, he took to social media to thank her later. “This is one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me! Thank you Shawty Wop!” he wrote on Instagram.
4. Icy ‘Love’ Chain
It’s reported, Diddy dropped a nice bag on an icy “love” chain for Yung Miami. Hip-Hop jeweler Benny Da Jeweler shared video of the massive piece with the caption, “Love pendant with a big baguette chain!! @Yungmiami gift from @Diddy.”
5. Go Shawty Wap!
Diddy reciprocated Yung Miami’s energy and had signs planted in the audience for his Shawty Wap.