“Magic of Lights” Brings The Holiday Spirit To Raleigh

are ringing in the holiday season with their, a massive drive-thru display at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, now through December 30. In its 2nd year as Raleigh’s newest holiday tradition, the dazzling display features holiday-themed scenes and characters using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Among them are returning favorites like the Blizzard Tunnel, 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and The Night Before Christmas. New to the display are Prehistoric Christmas, Mega Tree displays, and the 32-foot-tall animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie®. Overall, it takes over 2+ million lights, 12.6 miles of light cord, and 3,750 manhours to set up each Magic of Lights event. Talk about a lot of power!

Also new this year is the Elves’ Workshop, where families can stretch their legs and check out Instagram-ready photo stations, activities for the kids (including pictures with Santa), and a hot chocolate and s’mores bar. And yes, parents, you can spike your hot chocolate as well.

K975 was on the scene with a sneak preview of what you can expect from this year’s display! Check out our gallery below!

Passes start at $20 per vehicle, and it’s open from 5pm to 10pm (closed on Mondays in November). For more details, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/raleigh!

