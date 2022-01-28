HomeEntertainment News

MAGA Twitter Gets Faulty Edges Owner Candace Owens Trending Over Pipe Dream Supreme Court Bid

Candace Owens might be a lot of things and plenty of them unsavory may we add, but could you imagine her as a U.S. Supreme Court justice? Apparently, the dusty roadways of MAGA Twitter seem to think so.

The fiercely intense segment of the social media network tends to attach itself to its edgeless warrior queen in Candace Owens, propping her up as the leading example of how Black folks should divest from the Democratic Party and liberal politics. Owens happily leans into her role as a Black leader in the conservative space and was delighted at Twitter making mention of her for the pipe dream bid for the nation’s highest court.

“Am I really trending because America wants me to be the next Supreme Court justice? What an honor!” read a Twitter from Owens, complete with a lot of “this you?” replies in the thread.

In other zany news, Owens has completely lost her sugar, honey, and iced tea over Disney’s decision to change Minnie Mouse’s traditional dress outfit to a stylish pantsuit that will be a temporary switch for the month of March. As a guest on the Jesse Watters Prime Time show, Owens actually said that the decision by Disney is “Trying to Destroy Fabrics of Our Society.”

Right.

This is the part where we tell you Candace Owens isn’t anywhere close to being a law professional and somehow hustled folks into giving her a large media platform of her own. Still, the chatter about Owens is still going and we’ve got some of the reactions listed out below.

