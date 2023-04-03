Radio One Exclusive

LSU Wins NCAA Championship In Dallas

Published on April 3, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

This weekend Dallas was swarmed by college basketball fans ready to witness history at the NCAA Women’s Final Four that featured Virginia Tech, LSU, Iowa, and South Carolina. The championship game held Sunday at the American Airlines Center, featured LSU who won 102-85 against Iowa. Take a look at some of the major moments from the big event!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

LSU Wins NCAA Championship In Dallas  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. Lil Wayne on FT Before The Game

2. The LSU Girls Unbox A Special Gift

3. Not A “Tale of 2 Cultures” LOL!

4. Is The Mascot Throwing Shade or That’s Just His Face?

5. LSU Wins The Game!

6. Put Some Respect On Alexis Morris Too..

7. This Why They Mad..

8. Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark Speaks Her Peace

9. Hol’ On Coach!

10. Boosie After The Win

St Jude 2023
Black Business Pages RAL
Close