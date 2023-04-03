LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

This weekend Dallas was swarmed by college basketball fans ready to witness history at the NCAA Women’s Final Four that featured Virginia Tech, LSU, Iowa, and South Carolina. The championship game held Sunday at the American Airlines Center, featured LSU who won 102-85 against Iowa. Take a look at some of the major moments from the big event!

LSU Wins NCAA Championship In Dallas was originally published on thebeatdfw.com