Lovers & Friends Style: Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, Christina Aguilera & More Heat Up The Stage

Usher’s Lovers & Friends festival has become increasingly popular amid the singer’s highly-praised Las Vegas residency. The stars were in the building, this weekend, and all eyes were on the entertainer following shocking allegations he was jumped in a physical altercation with Chris Brown at Brown’s birthday party. Usher, who hosted the rollerskating-themed event, took to social media hours before his show to show his very untouched face despite original reports that claimed the singer suffered a bloody nose and bruising.
Usher being the consummate professional he is, hit the stage and didn’t miss a beat. While the jury is still out on what really went down between the two entertainers, the show was on and our favorite performers served just what the audience ordered. Our favorite songs and style.
As headliner (second to Mariah Carey), Usher brought the style as well as his guest-filled set. Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Lovers & Friends Festival.
1. Usher
Whether he’s shirtless or not, Usher always brings the style. He had the crowd in a frenzy when he popped open his black leather shirt revealing his glistening chiseled six-pack.
2. Muni Long
Muni Long was serving the girls in a bedazzled cross-bandeau halter top and jeans that showed off her perfect shape and melanin.
3. Da Brat
Da Brat bore her baby bump in a custom jersey that very much brought her signature tomboy style to life. Brat took to social media to thank the designer, DeMariyon Futch, for her maternity look.
4. Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox served us sex siren in this slinky two-piece that hugged her toned frame flawlessly.
5. Christina Aguilera
Usher really dug into his bag when got Christina Aguilera to hit the stage during his set. And she brought Redman to perform their cult classic, Dirty. Xtina looked snatched in a leather bondage look serving modern Barb Wire realness.
6. Summer Walker
Summer Walker wore a leather look that showed off her cleavage but we’re really swooning over her festive blonde ponytail!
7. Mariah Carey
We can always count on Mariah Carey to give us a fashion moment, darling. And the leader of the lambs looked fun and flirty in this leggy number.