CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Duval Says He Doesn’t Like ‘Big Curly Bushy Hair,’ Gets His Lil A** Dragged On Twitter

Posted July 26, 2019

2019 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Lil Duval woke up this morning, like he does every morning, and went out his way to troll women…particularly Black women. We admit, some of his status updates are funny as he tallies hot girl points on the daily, but his latest social media update is getting him dragged and rightfully so (which is probably apart of his master plan).

Duval joined the likes of Meek Mil and Chris Brown when he stepped on digital soapbox to  offer his opinion on women’s business. According to Duval, he doesn’t like when women wear “big curly bushy hair” like the lion king. *Insert face palm emoji here*

We’re not sure if this is all a joke especially since he is a comedian and constantly trolling us, but we’re here for the comments. Keep scrolling…

Lil Duval Says He Doesn’t Like ‘Big Curly Bushy Hair,’ Gets His Lil A** Dragged On Twitter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 8 hours ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 8 hours ago
07.29.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
“You Gotta Fight For What You Love” Fabolous…
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
Theee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Study Ranks 1-40 As One Of The Deadliest…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
15 items
Lil Duval Says He Doesn’t Like ‘Big Curly…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
23 items
A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close